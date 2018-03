List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Erectile Dysfunction. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction

Alprostadil Alprostadil is a vasodilator, prescribed for erectile dysfunction (impotence; inability to get or keep an erection) in men. It is also used to improve blood flow in newborn babies with a certain genetic heart condition and who depend on patent ductus arteriosus for survival. This injection is also sometimes used in combination with other tests to diagnose erectile dysfunction. It relaxes the muscles and blood vessels in the penis to keep enough blood in the penis so that an erection can occur. Trade Names :

Apomorphine Apomorphine is a non-selective dopamine agonist, prescribed for acute, intermittent treatment of hypomobility and loss of control of body movements such as muscle stiffness, slow movements, or trouble moving associated with advanced Parkinson's disease. In some cases Apomorphine is used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The medication activates the dopamine receptors in the brain. Trade Names :

Avanafil Avanafil is a PDE5 inhibitor, prescribed for erectile dysfunction.

Sildenafil Sildenafil is a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor, prescribed for erectile dysfunction (impotence). Erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection long enough to perform sexual intercourse. It relaxes the blood vessels in the penis, allowing more blood to enter to achieve an erection. It can also be used in pulmonary arterial hypertension. Trade Names : More...

Tadalafil Tadalafil is a phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitor, prescribed for erectile dysfunction (impotence; inability to get or keep an erection) in men. It increases blood flow to the penis during sexual stimulation. Trade Names : More...

Vardenafil Vardenafil is a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor, prescribed for erectile dysfunction (impotence). Trade Names :