Women With Low Birth Weight at Higher Risk for Hypertension During Pregnancy

- Women who were born underweight
have an increased risk of hypertension during pregnancy.
- Women who weighed less than 2kg at
birth have a 1.62 greater chance of suffering hypertension problems in
pregnancy.
- Women who suffered from low birth
weight are also more prone to develop life-threatening conditions such as
pre-eclampsia.
New study shows that women who
were born prematurely or with a low birth weight , are at increased risk for developing hypertension during
pregnancy
. The study also suggests that the condition may also be
passed on to the next generation.
Low birth weight
The average birth weight for a normal newborn baby is 2500g to 4200g. However, some newborns are born weighing much less than
the average. Low birth weight
is
defined by the World Health Organization as a birth weight lower than 2499g. A
birth weight is associated with fetal mortality, slow or inhibited growth and
cognitive development, and may also result in chronic diseases later in
life.
Hypertension Hypertension or high blood
pressure
is a common condition in which there is tension in the
arteries that carry blood from the heart. This can lead to several health conditions
including heart disease and stroke.
Hypertension is one of the main problems faced by women during pregnancy.
Globally, 1 in 10 pregnancies encounter hypertension issues such as
pre-eclampsia.
Study overview
To study the association between hypertensive
disorder of pregnancy and birth weight, a Japanese research team led by Dr.
Takumi Kurabayashi carried out an analysis on 17,278 nurses enrolled on the
Japan Nurses' Health Study (JNHS). The team was able to show that women who
were born with low birth weight at higher risk for hypertension during
pregnancy.
Study
findings
- Women who had a low birth weight
when they were born are more at risk of hypertension in pregnancy.
- Women who weighed less than 2kg at
their own birth had a 1.62 greater chance of suffering hypertension
problems in pregnancy than women who had normal range birth weight.
- Women who suffered from low birth
weight were also more prone to develop potentially life-threatening
conditions such as pre-eclampsia.
- Women who were premature babies,
defined as a gestational age of less than 37 weeks at birth, had a 1.26
greater chance of suffering hypertension problems when pregnant.
"We believe that clinicians should ask
pregnant women about their own birth weight, and they should make sure that
their diet and body weight are managed during pregnancy. In addition, at-risk
women probably need to undergo regular check-up after delivery, even into old
age", said Dr Kurabayashi.
