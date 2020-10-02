Early Genetic Signs can Detect Cancer Earlier and Faster

Study Team

Study 1: Key Features

47 million mutations (genetic alterations) in over 2,500 human tumors, across 38 cancer types were studied

Frequency of replication of single mutations across chromosomes was studied

This allowed determination of the sequence of the mutations and the relative time span between each event

20 percent of mutations took place very early - years or decades before cancer development

50 percent of the above early mutations were confined to just 9 genes

Thus, only a few common genes were the drivers of early cancer development

Early mutations in the following types of cancer were identified:

Ovarian Cancer: Cancer of the ovaries in women that produce the eggs

Glioblastoma: A type of brain cancer affecting the glial cells

Medulloblastoma: A type of brain cancer affecting the cerebellum and commonly seen in children

Specific early mutations likely to occur in 30 cancer types were identified

Types of early mutations that occurred in the following cancer types:

Ovarian Cancer: Mutation in the TP53 gene, encoding the tumor protein p53

Glioblastoma: Production of an extra copy of chromosome 7

Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Cancer: Deletion of several chromosomes at early stages of tumorigenesis

Study 2: Key Features

Cancers in which different mutations are likely to occur simultaneously in their DNA were identified

The timing of these mutations and the genes likely to be involved were also identified

Chromothripsis (mutations occurring simultaneously in thousands of genes, leading to rearrangement of chromosomes) occurred in 22 percent of the 2,500 tumors studied

Chromothripsis was found to be a critical early event in cancer development, especially in the case of melanoma

Role of Mutations in Carcinogenesis

Concluding Remarks

Two studies were carried out, both of which have been published in the February issue of the prestigious British journal, Nature. The study was jointly led by Dr. Peter Van Loo, PhD, and Dr. Moritz Gerstung, PhD. Dr. Van Loo is the Group Leader of the Cancer Genomics Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute in London, while Dr. Gerstung heads the Computational Cancer Biology Group at EMBL-EBI in Hinxton, Cambridgeshire, UK. The co-lead author of the paper was Clemency Jolly, who is a PhD student in Van Loo's lab at the Francis Crick Institute, London, UK.

During cell division and proliferation, errors in the form of mutations can occur in the replicating DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) molecules, which usually maintain the cells in a normal, healthy state during cell division. Although most of the mutations are harmless, there are some mutations that are detrimental and can seriously damage the cells, sometimes leading to the formation of tumors.

The mutations can continue to accumulate in these cancerous cells, as a result of which the tumors may contain many different types of mutations.