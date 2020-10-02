Early Genetic Signs can Detect Cancer Earlier and Faster

The research was
supported by the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes Consortium, consisting of
the Wellcome Sanger Institute, UK, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, USA, Big
Data Institute at the University of Oxford, UK and Oregon Health & Science
University, USA.
Two studies were
carried out, both of which have been published in the February issue of the
prestigious British journal, Nature
.
Study Team
The study was
jointly led by Dr. Peter Van Loo, PhD, and Dr. Moritz Gerstung, PhD. Dr.
Van Loo
is the Group Leader of the Cancer Genomics Laboratory at the Francis Crick
Institute in London, while Dr. Gerstung heads the Computational Cancer Biology Group
at EMBL-EBI in Hinxton, Cambridgeshire, UK. The co-lead author of the paper was
Clemency Jolly, who is a PhD student in Van Loo's lab at the Francis Crick
Institute, London, UK.
Study 1: Key Features
"We've developed the first timelines of genetic
mutations across the spectrum of cancer types. For more than 30 cancers, we now
know what specific genetic changes are likely to happen, and when these are
likely to take place. Unlocking these patterns means it should now be possible
to develop new diagnostic tests that pick up signs of cancer much earlier,"
- 47
million mutations (genetic alterations) in over 2,500 human tumors, across
38 cancer types were studied
- Frequency
of replication of single mutations across chromosomes was studied
- This
allowed determination of the sequence of the mutations and the relative
time span between each event
- 20
percent of mutations took place very early - years or decades before
cancer development
- 50
percent of the above early mutations were confined to just 9 genes
- Thus,
only a few common genes were the drivers of early cancer development
- Early mutations
in the following types of cancer were identified:
- Ovarian Cancer: Cancer of the ovaries in women that
produce the eggs
- Glioblastoma: A type of brain cancer affecting the glial cells
- Medulloblastoma: A type of brain cancer affecting the
cerebellum and commonly seen in children
- Specific
early mutations likely to occur in 30 cancer types were identified
- Types of
early mutations that occurred in the following cancer types:
- Ovarian Cancer: Mutation in the TP53 gene, encoding the tumor protein p53
- Glioblastoma: Production of an extra copy of
chromosome 7
- Pancreatic Neuroendocrine
Cancer: Deletion
of several chromosomes at early stages of tumorigenesis
says Van Loo.
Study 2: Key Features
- Cancers in which different mutations are likely to
occur simultaneously in their DNA were identified
- The timing of these mutations and the genes likely
to be involved were also identified
- Chromothripsis (mutations occurring simultaneously
in thousands of genes, leading to rearrangement of chromosomes) occurred
in 22 percent of the 2,500 tumors studied
- Chromothripsis was found to be a critical early
event in cancer development, especially in the case of melanoma
Role
of Mutations in Carcinogenesis
During cell division and proliferation,
errors in the form of mutations can occur in the replicating DNA
(deoxyribonucleic acid) molecules, which usually maintain the cells in a
normal, healthy state during cell division. Although most of the mutations are
harmless, there are some mutations that are detrimental and can seriously
damage the cells, sometimes leading to the formation of tumors.
The mutations can
continue to accumulate in these cancerous cells, as a result of which the
tumors may contain many different types of mutations.
"We have learned that cancer is the endpoint of a
lifelong evolutionary process that drives our cells. This process is fueled by
mutations in the cells' genomes,"
says Gerstung. "These
mutations occur as we age. Usually, there are no consequences to these
mutations, but sometimes, the consequences can be dramatic. This process
usually culminates within the decades prior to cancer diagnosis, but in some
cases, we have been able to identify alterations as old as the patient."
Concluding Remarks
Jolly concludes: "What's extraordinary is how some of the genetic
changes appear to have occurred many years before diagnosis, long before any
other signs that cancer may develop, and perhaps even in apparently normal
tissue."
References :
- Study 1: The Evolutionary History of 2,658 Cancers - (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-019-1907-7)
- Study 2: The Repertoire of Mutational Signatures in Human Cancer - (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-1943-3)
Source: Medindia