Novel Treatment Strategy Developed Against MERS

can replicate efficiently only by inhibiting the cellular
recycling process of autophagy. Hence, the scientists hypothesized that
autophagy could be a potential drug target for modulating its activity. Their
research revealed that certain licensed drugs could induce autophagy, which
significantly reduced the rate of replication of MERS-CoV, thereby reducing the
severity of the infection.
The study,
published in Nature
Communications
, was jointly led by PD Dr. Marcel Müller of the Institute of Virology at Charité - Universitätsmedizin
Berlin, Dr. Nils Gassen of the University
Hospital Bonn (UKB), and Dr. Theo Rein of the Max Planck Institute of
Psychiatry, Munich, Germany.
MERS & its Complications
MERS, also known as
'Camel Flu
', is a
severe viral infection affecting the respiratory system, often resulting in
fatal pneumonia
. It is so-called because it was
first discovered in the Middle East - Saudi Arabia to be more precise - in the
year 2012. Since 2012, approximately 2,500 cases of MERS have been reported to
WHO from 27 countries across the globe.
The disease is
caused by MERS-CoV. The virus is zoonotic in nature, meaning that animals,
especially dromedary (having one hump) camels, are its natural hosts, but can
be transmitted to humans. Typical symptoms include fever
, cough, diarrhea, and shortness of breath
. However, MERS can cause severe
complications, such as pneumonia, which can result in death in 35 percent of
MERS-CoV infected patients.
Autophagy & its Dysregulation by the
MERS Coronavirus
Autophagy
is
a recycling process of the cell that disposes of dead cellular debris, degraded
materials, and waste products, while keeping useful cellular components intact
so that they can be reused for other purposes by the cell. This
'auto-digestion' process is also capable of identifying and destroying
components of pathogens, such as viral proteins, as these are recognized as
waste products.
Several viruses are
capable of dysregulating and inhibiting this autophagic degradation process.
The research team investigated whether MERS-CoV also exhibited
this property. They infected monkey kidney cells with MERS-CoV in cell culture
and found that the autophagic process was dysregulated in the virus-infected
cells. This provided clinching evidence that MERS-CoV
was also capable of
inhibiting autophagy.
"This result clearly indicated that the MERS pathogen
benefits from an attenuation of the cellular recycling process,"
explains Müller.
Identification of SKP2 Protein - A Molecular
Switch that Regulates Autophagy
The researchers
also identified a protein known as SKP2 (S-phase
kinase-associated protein 2), which is exclusively found in humans. Importantly,
SKP2 acts as a molecular switch that regulates autophagy.
The research team discovered that MERS-CoV was capable of slowing-down
the cellular recycling machinery by activating the SKP2 molecular switch,
thereby escaping degradation by autophagy.
Next, the research team used SKP2 inhibitors to stimulate autophagy, which
led to the degradation of MERS-CoV. Astonishingly, this
resulted in a reduction of viral replication by a factor of
28,000! These SKP2 inhibitors included licensed drugs, such as niclosamide,
which is conventionally used for treating tapeworm infestations
Thus, this repurposed
drug was found to be highly effective in significantly reducing the replication
of MERS-CoV, thereby substantially reducing the viral load and hence the
severity of the infection.
Future Plans
The research team is planning to evaluate whether SKP2 inhibitors could
also inhibit other Coronaviruses such as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) Coronavirus
or the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which is currently wreaking havoc in
China.
Concluding Remarks
Müller concludes:
"Our results reveal SKP2 to be a
promising starting point for the development of new substances capable of
fighting the MERS virus, and potentially even other autophagy-dependent
viruses."
Since SKP2
inhibitors don't directly target the virus, Müller is optimistic that there
will be a lesser chance of developing resistance. However, he cautions: "SKP2 inhibitors will need to be tested in
vivo before they can be used as drugs. Furthermore, one has to properly
evaluate the risks and benefits for their in vivo use, since even drugs that
have already been approved can have side effects."
References :
- SKP2 Attenuates Autophagy through Beclin1-Ubiquitination and its Inhibition Reduces MERS-Coronavirus Infection - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-13659-4)
- A New Treatment Strategy Against MERS - (https://www.dzif.de/en/new-treatment-strategy-against-mers)
Source: Medindia