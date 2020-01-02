Novel Treatment Strategy Developed Against MERS

Highlights:

A new treatment strategy against MERS has been developed

It uses drugs that regulate a cellular recycling process called autophagy

This leads to the destruction of the MERS Coronavirus, resulting in a reduction of infection

MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) Coronavirus replication can be reduced by modulating a cellular recycling process called 'autophagy', thereby significantly reducing the infection, reveals a new study from the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany.

