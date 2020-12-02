New Treatment Strategy for Depression Uses AI and Brain Scans

This is the latest
in a series of studies, based on a previous large multicenter US study known as
the EMBARC
Trial.
The research team
is confident that modern tools, such as AI, coupled with electroencephalography
(EEG) and blood test, could revolutionize the field of Psychiatry in
the near future.
The study,
published in Nature
Biotechnology
, was led by Dr. Madhukar Trivedi, MD, who is a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at
UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. He is also Chief of the
Division of Mood Disorders and the Founding Director of the Center for
Depression Research and Clinical Care, where he holds the Betty Jo Hay
Distinguished Chair in Mental Health and the Julie K. Hersh Chair for
Depression Research and Clinical Care.
Dr. Amit
Etkin, MD, PhD, who is a Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at
Stanford University, was a study collaborator who helped in developing the
algorithm.
EEG Studies: Key Features
"This study takes previous research, showing that we
can predict who benefits from an antidepressant, and actually brings it to the
point of practical utility,"
- Over 300 patients with depression were included in
the study
- The patients were randomly assigned to the
following two groups:
- Group 1:
Patients received a class of antidepressant called SSRI (Selective
Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors)
- Group 2:
Patients received a placebo (a substance having no therapeutic
effect and used as a control)
- EEG was used to measure brain electrical activity
before beginning treatment
- A machine-learning algorithm was developed to
analyze the EEG data and make predictions
- AI
technology predicted the following:
- Treatment
Outcome: Identification of patients who would benefit from the
medication over a span of 8 weeks
- Alternative
Therapies: Suggest alternative therapies (psychotherapy or brain stimulation) if the
patients were unlikely to benefit from the medication
- Three additional patient groups were used to
validate the results
says Etkin.
EMBARC Trial: Key Features
- The
EMBARC Trial was a multicenter trial which was coordinated by Dr. Madhukar Trivedi
- The key
features of the EMBARC Trial are as follows:
- The trial
was designed to identify bio-signatures of depression
- The trial
was conducted at four US sites over a period of 16 weeks
- The aim
of the trial was to establish biology-based, objective strategies to treat
depression
- Elucidate
why 66 percent of patients don't respond to their first antidepressant
- Brain imaging by Magnetic Resonance Imaging
(MRI), blood tests and
DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) tests were used
to evaluate patients with major depressive disorder
With reference to
the diagnostic tools, the research team indicated that EEG
would be most preferable as it is comparatively inexpensive and equally or more
effective that other investigative tools. However, they were of the opinion
that blood tests
and MRI may also be required in some
patients if the depression manifested in a different way.
"There are many signatures of depression in the body,"
says
Trivedi. "Having all these tests
available will improve the chances of choosing the right treatment the first
time."
Antidepressant Use: A Mounting Problem in
the USA
The use of antidepressants
in the US has grown at an
alarming rate over the last couple of decades. Based on data published by the
National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), antidepressant use
has increased by almost 65 percent - from 7.7 percent in
1999-2002 to 12.7 percent in 2011-2014.
Trivedi explains:
"The expanded use of medications makes it
more critical to further understand the underpinnings of depression and ensure
patients are prescribed an effective therapy."
Future Plans
The research team is planning to integrate the AI technology interface
with EEG hubs across the US, as well as apply for USFDA (US Food and Drug
Administration) approval.
The research team also embarking on two other large-scale projects
that are briefly highlighted below:
- Dallas 2K (D2K) Study: This is a long-term study, spanning over 20
years and aims to identify bio-signatures that will help in making treatment
decisions. It will also study the biological mechanisms involved in
depression and its response to antidepressant therapy. The study will
include 2,000 patients above the age of 10 years, suffering from mood disorders.
- Resilience
in Adolescent Development (RAD) Study: This is a 10-year study that
will involve 1,500 participants aged between 10-24 years. The study aims
to identify risk factors that impact depression in youths. This will
enable a better understanding of the factors that influence resilience in
children, adolescents and young adults who are at a higher risk of
developing mood and anxiety disorders.
Concluding Remarks
"These studies have been a bigger success than anyone
on our team could have imagined,"
says Trivedi. "We
provided abundant data to show we can move past the guessing game of choosing depression treatmentsand alter the
mindset of how the disease should be diagnosed and treated."
Trivedi
concludes: "It can be devastating for a
patient when an antidepressant doesn't work. Our research is showing that they no longer have to endure the painful
process of trial and error."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by the National Institute of Mental Health, the Stanford
Neurosciences Institute, the Hersh Foundation, the National Key Research and
Development Plan of China, and the National Natural Science Foundation of
China.
Reference :
- An Electroencephalographic Signature Predicts Antidepressant Response in Major Depression - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-019-0397-3)
Source: Medindia