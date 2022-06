Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?

Babies who were breastfed for six months or longer scored higher on tests that measured verbal skills and understanding of how objects and people were related to each other until 14 years of age compared with kids who weren't breastfed as babies. These findings were observed in a study published in PLOS One.



How Beneficial Is Breast Milk?

At present, there is a shortage of baby formula, and many women are reviewing their opinion of breastfeeding . This new health benefit will encourage the practice more.