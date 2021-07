Breastfeeding Linked to Lower Blood Pressure in Early Childhood

98% were breastfed to some extent, of which 4% received "early limited breastfeeding"- a few breastfeedings during the hospital stay

2% of children in the study were not breastfed at all

At three years of age, children who had breastmilk for any duration showed lower blood pressure measures (average of 99/58 mm Hg) compared to the children who never had it (average 103/60 mm Hg)

Irrespective of the infants' body mass index, time duration of breastfeeding, intake of other complementary nutrition and foods, or their mothers' social, health, or lifestyle factors, blood pressure levels remained low among the toddlers who got breastfed.

Breastfeeding, even for a few days, linked to lower blood pressure in early childhood - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/breastfeeding-even-for-a-few-days-linked-to-lower-blood-pressure-in-early-childhood?preview=4c0d) Breastfeeding in the First Days of Life Is Associated With Lower Blood Pressure at 3 Years of Age - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.120.019067) High Blood Pressure in Kids and Teens - (https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/youth.htm#:~:text=Using%20the%20updated%202017%20American,common%20in%20youth%20with%20obesity.)

said Dr.Meghan B. Azad, one of the study authors.The researchers used infant feeding information related to 2382 children who were born between 2009-2012. They all have been followed ever since to understand how early life experiences shape health and development. The data were retrieved from the ongoing Canadian CHILD Cohort Study that contains the above details from hospital records and caregiver questionnaires.Among the 2382 children,Seventy-eight percent of babies who got breastfed had it for six months or more, whereas sixty-two percent had it exclusively for at least three months without any formula, solid foods, or other fluids since birth.The study has some limitations as it could not derive a cause-and-effect relationship between breastfeeding and blood pressure in early life. Yet,said Shelley Miyamoto, chair of the American Heart Association's Council on Lifelong Congenital Heart Disease.Source: Medindia