Breastfeeding can Cut Down Risk of Maternal Diabetes, Hypertension

Font : A- A+



Breastfeeding your child can keep maternal diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) at bay, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Breastfeeding can Cut Down Risk of Maternal Diabetes, Hypertension



Lactation has been shown to be associated with lower rates of diabetes and hypertension in mothers. However, the strength of association has varied between studies, and sample sizes are relatively small.



‘Is breastfeeding tied to a lower risk of maternal diabetes or hypertension? Yes, breastfeeding can protect lactating mothers from maternal diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension).’

Read More.. Show Full Article





To examine if breastfeeding is associated with a lower risk of maternal diabetes or hypertension, six studies with more than 200,000 participants were combined in this systematic review and meta-analysis.



This study suggests that education about the benefits of breastfeeding for the prevention of diabetes and hypertension in women is a low-risk intervention that can be easily included in daily practice and may have a positive impact on cardiovascular outcomes in mothers.



Source: Eurekalert The main objective of the study is to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis to determine whether lactation is associated with a lower risk of diabetes and hypertension.To examine if breastfeeding is associated with a lower risk of maternal diabetes or hypertension, six studies with more than 200,000 participants were combined in this systematic review and meta-analysis.This study suggests that education about the benefits of breastfeeding for the prevention of diabetes and hypertension in women is a low-risk intervention that can be easily included in daily practice and may have a positive impact on cardiovascular outcomes in mothers.Source: Eurekalert Lactation has been shown to be associated with lower rates of diabetes and hypertension in mothers. However, the strength of association has varied between studies, and sample sizes are relatively small.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.