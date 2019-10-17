medindia

Breastfeeding can Cut Down Risk of Maternal Diabetes, Hypertension

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 17, 2019 at 2:50 PM Women Health News
Breastfeeding your child can keep maternal diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) at bay, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
Lactation has been shown to be associated with lower rates of diabetes and hypertension in mothers. However, the strength of association has varied between studies, and sample sizes are relatively small.

The main objective of the study is to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis to determine whether lactation is associated with a lower risk of diabetes and hypertension.

To examine if breastfeeding is associated with a lower risk of maternal diabetes or hypertension, six studies with more than 200,000 participants were combined in this systematic review and meta-analysis.

This study suggests that education about the benefits of breastfeeding for the prevention of diabetes and hypertension in women is a low-risk intervention that can be easily included in daily practice and may have a positive impact on cardiovascular outcomes in mothers.

Source: Eurekalert

