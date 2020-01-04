by Iswarya on  April 1, 2020 at 12:29 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Early Introduction to Solid Foods Show Gut Bacteria Changes That may Predict Future Health Risks
Early introduction of solid foods to infants showed gut microbiome shifts, reports a new study. Gut microbiome changes are key factors in the development of common metabolic and immune conditions. The findings of the study are published in the journal BMC Microbiology.

The new study suggests that early solid food introduction may predispose infants to be overweight at least in part by altering the gut bacterial population.

"How the early introduction of solid foods would cause the later development of obesity has been unknown, but our findings suggest that disruptions to gut bacteria may be one explanation," says Noel Mueller, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the Bloomberg School.


Pediatricians' associations typically recommend that infants be breastfed exclusively for the first four to six months, after which solid foods should be introduced as a supplement to breastmilk or milk formula. Past research suggests that children who start eating solid foods earlier than six months are more likely to be overweight in childhood. Prior studies also indicate that the timing of solid food introduction may affect the chances of developing eczema, food allergies, asthma, hay fever, and other allergy-related conditions.

To understand better how the timing of solid food introduction, in terms of biological mechanisms, could affect a child's metabolic and/or immune health, Mueller and his colleagues analyzed data from the Nurture study, which tracked infants in a community in Durham, North Carolina, for the first year of life and was set up principally to explore early-life factors that might predispose to obesity.

The scientists conducting the study interviewed the mothers every three months about the infants' diets and other factors and also collected stool samples from the infants. Data from 67 children were included in the new analysis, for which the researchers compared the timing of solid food introduction with the bacterial species and byproducts found in the month-3 and month-12 stool samples.

The team found that the samples from infants who had started on solid foods at or before three months, at the month-3 time point and even at the month-12 time point, contained a significantly higher diversity of bacteria, indicating a more diverse gut bacterial population or "microbiome," compared to samples from infants who had started later on solid foods. This finding is consistent with a 2018 Norwegian-led study, which linked higher gut microbiome diversity at three months of age to a greater chance of being overweight later in childhood.

The researchers also measured the stool-sample levels of organic bacterial byproducts called short-chain fatty acids. Prior studies have linked higher stool levels of butyric acid and other short-chain fatty acids in adults to increased risks of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension.

Mueller and colleagues found in their study that infants starting on solid foods by three months had significantly higher concentrations of butyric acid, as well as total short-chain fatty acids, at 12 months--but not at three months, which could indicate a delayed and sustained impact of early solid-food introduction.

Mueller concludes that, on the whole, the findings are consistent with the emerging evidence that gut microbiome changes are key factors in the development of common metabolic and immune conditions, and suggest that scientists are on the right track in studying these changes. And, the authors say that further research is needed to determine if these measures of microbiome diversity and short-chain fatty acid concentration truly drive the development of obesity and other disorders.

Mueller and colleagues are continuing to conduct studies of diet and the gut microbiome in infants and children, and the associations between these factors and outcomes such as obesity and immune-related disorders.

"Timing of complementary feeding is associated with gut microbiota diversity and composition and short-chain fatty acid concentrations over the first year of life" was written by Moira Differding, Sara Benjamin-Neelon, Cathrine Hoyo, Truls Østbye, and Noel Mueller.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants' health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.
READ MORE
Babies Who are Introduced to Solid Foods Early Sleep Better
Babies who are introduced to solid foods early tend to sleep longer and wake up less in the night, supports a new study.
READ MORE
Man Lives on Soft Foods as He is Scared of Eating Solid Foods
A 23-year old anorexic man from Essex manages to eat just soft foods, such as chocolate mousse and custard as he is scared of eating solid foods.
READ MORE
Giving Solid Foods to Babies While Continuing Breastfeeding Could Reduce Risk of Allergies
Babies who are introduced to solid food even as they are fed breast milk after 17 weeks of birth have a lower risk of developing food allergies.
READ MORE
Antibiotics
Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.
READ MORE
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
READ MORE
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.
READ MORE
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE
Your Guide to a Good Gut
Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

ShigellosisWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMRSA - The Super BugLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedProbiotics - Support System for the GutFood Safety for HealthAntibioticsYour Guide to a Good GutTips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan