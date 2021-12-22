Coffee May Stimulate Your Bowel With an Urge to Defecate

Morning coffee is the key to kick-starting daily activity for many through its high dose of energizing caffeine. On the contrary, a cup of coffee in the morning may also urge you to land up in the toilet.



Popularized by its revitalizing effects, it is surprising that very little is known about its impact on the gastrointestinal tract. However, Alice Callahan, in an article The New York Times, further explains the reason why coffee makes you poo and how it can help you.



Coffee — The Stimulatory Beverage