Clay Material To Fight Obesity

Highlights:
- Clay has the property to attract and trap fat
droplets in the digestive tract, which can then be removed in
the stool could mean a possible cure for obesity
- Obesity is becoming a major concern
worldwide of epidemic proportions and causes a huge burden on the economy
- Obesity is associated with serious health complications such as
heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers and not many effective
drugs are available
Clay materials
were found to attract and soak up fat droplets in the digestive tract during a
chance discovery that might bring about a possible cure for obesity. University of South
Australia's research scholar and Ph.D.
candidate, Tahnee Dening stumbled upon the exciting finding while working with
clay materials to see if they could improve drug delivery.
"It's quite amazing really," Dening says.
"I was investigating the capacity of specifically clay materials to improve the
oral delivery and absorption of antipsychotic drugs
, when I noticed that the clay particles
weren't behaving as I'd expected. Instead of breaking down to release drugs,
the clay materials were attracting fat droplets and literally soaking them up.
Not only were the clay materials trapping the fats within their particle
structure, but they were also preventing them from being absorbed by the body,
ensuring that fat simply passed through the digestive system."
Role of Clay Material and Orlistat Drug In Weight Management
- Dening tested the effects of
montmorillonite - a natural clay material, purified from dirt and laponite
- a synthetic clay
- Rats fed on
a high-fat diet were administered clay formulations and weight loss
effects were seen, compared with placebo and
orlistat,
a leading weight loss drug.
- Over a two-week follow-up period, it
was seen that both orlistat and the engineered clay formulations caused
weight loss. However, the
clay material was found to be superior to orlistat
The findings of the initial studies
suggest that clay formulations, especially if used in combination with orlistat
(with combined effects of both) could
play a key role in weight management and obesity.
‘Clay material formulation found to outperform leading weight loss drug orlistat in initial pre-clinical studies in obesity management.’
"Our processed clay has an unusually high surface area which means it has a huge
capacity to interact with and soak up digested fats and oils present in
the foods we eat," Dening says.
"Orlistat
on the other hand, is an enzyme
inhibitor
that blocks up to 30 percent of dietary fat digestion and
absorption, which leads to weight loss, but has unpleasant side effects
such as stomach aches, bloating,
flatulence and diarrhea, which limits its use in weight loss as people choose
to stop using it."
When clay formulations and orlistat are
given in combination, both digestion as well as absorption of fat molecules is
inhibited.
The
undigested fat molecules are trapped by clay and removed. This could result in
greater weight loss with fewer side effects to the patient.
Scope of the Study and Future Plans
- The exciting findings of the study
have already interested potential investors to carry the research forward
- Since clay material is generally
considered safe and is widely used in food and nutritional supplements,
human clinical trials may start soon
Current Uses of Clay in
Medicine
The physical and chemical properties of
clay and its minerals have made it a preferred material to prepare specific
drugs. It has the property to adsorb and hold toxic substances and has been
used since a long time in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders
. In addition, it is a cost-effective
substance.
Some of the applications of clay and its minerals
in medicine include the
following:
- Treatment of gastric and duodenal
ulcer
- Indigestion and bloating sensation
with stomach discomfort
- Food allergy (probably inhibits
release of allergy causing mediators)
- Antidiarrheal/laxative depending on
the mineral
- Adsorption and elimination of
harmful toxins
- Protects digestive tract mucosa
against harmful effects of pesticides
- Skin protecting agent
and cosmetic preparations
- Antibacterial property,
anti-inflammatory effect and a local
anesthetic
- Maintenance of normal cellular
homeostasis
- Various drug delivery systems
In conclusion, clay already has several
useful applications in medicine, including in drug delivery systems. The
potential use of clay formulations as a weight loss option could well be another
game changer in management of obesity.
References:
