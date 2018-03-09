medindia
Clay Material To Fight Obesity
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Clay Material To Fight Obesity

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 3, 2018 at 4:11 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Clay has the property to attract and trap fat droplets in the digestive tract, which can then be removed in the stool could mean a possible cure for obesity
  • Obesity is becoming a major concern worldwide of epidemic proportions and causes a huge burden on the economy
  • Obesity is associated with serious health complications such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers and not many effective drugs are available
Clay materials were found to attract and soak up fat droplets in the digestive tract during a chance discovery that might bring about a possible cure for obesity. University of South Australia's research scholar and Ph.D. candidate, Tahnee Dening stumbled upon the exciting finding while working with clay materials to see if they could improve drug delivery.
Clay Material To Fight Obesity

"It's quite amazing really," Dening says. "I was investigating the capacity of specifically clay materials to improve the oral delivery and absorption of antipsychotic drugs, when I noticed that the clay particles weren't behaving as I'd expected. Instead of breaking down to release drugs, the clay materials were attracting fat droplets and literally soaking them up. Not only were the clay materials trapping the fats within their particle structure, but they were also preventing them from being absorbed by the body, ensuring that fat simply passed through the digestive system."

Role of Clay Material and Orlistat Drug In Weight Management

  • Dening tested the effects of montmorillonite - a natural clay material, purified from dirt and laponite - a synthetic clay
  • Rats fed on a high-fat diet were administered clay formulations and weight loss effects were seen, compared with placebo and orlistat, a leading weight loss drug.
  • Over a two-week follow-up period, it was seen that both orlistat and the engineered clay formulations caused weight loss. However, the clay material was found to be superior to orlistat
The findings of the initial studies suggest that clay formulations, especially if used in combination with orlistat (with combined effects of both) could play a key role in weight management and obesity.

"Our processed clay has an unusually high surface area which means it has a huge capacity to interact with and soak up digested fats and oils present in the foods we eat," Dening says.

"Orlistat on the other hand, is an enzyme inhibitor that blocks up to 30 percent of dietary fat digestion and absorption, which leads to weight loss, but has unpleasant side effects such as stomach aches, bloating, flatulence and diarrhea, which limits its use in weight loss as people choose to stop using it."

When clay formulations and orlistat are given in combination, both digestion as well as absorption of fat molecules is inhibited. The undigested fat molecules are trapped by clay and removed. This could result in greater weight loss with fewer side effects to the patient.

Scope of the Study and Future Plans

  • The exciting findings of the study have already interested potential investors to carry the research forward
  • Since clay material is generally considered safe and is widely used in food and nutritional supplements, human clinical trials may start soon

Current Uses of Clay in Medicine

The physical and chemical properties of clay and its minerals have made it a preferred material to prepare specific drugs. It has the property to adsorb and hold toxic substances and has been used since a long time in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, it is a cost-effective substance.

Some of the applications of clay and its minerals in medicine include the following:
  • Treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcer
  • Indigestion and bloating sensation with stomach discomfort
  • Food allergy (probably inhibits release of allergy causing mediators)
  • Antidiarrheal/laxative depending on the mineral
  • Adsorption and elimination of harmful toxins
  • Protects digestive tract mucosa against harmful effects of pesticides
  • Skin protecting agent and cosmetic preparations
  • Antibacterial property, anti-inflammatory effect and a local anesthetic
  • Maintenance of normal cellular homeostasis
  • Various drug delivery systems
In conclusion, clay already has several useful applications in medicine, including in drug delivery systems. The potential use of clay formulations as a weight loss option could well be another game changer in management of obesity.

References:
  1. The Current State of Obesity - (https://www.learnhowtobecome.org/make-a-difference-careers/obesity/)
  2. 2.110 facts on obesity - (http://www.who.int/features/factfiles/obesity/en/)


Source-Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

'Nanoclay' May Help Bone Regeneration

'Nanoclay' May Help Bone Regeneration

Nanoclay, a new innovation in bone tissue engineering, may make bone regeneration a piece of cake.

Quiz on Weight Loss

Quiz on Weight Loss

If you thought fried foods, processed foods and potato are the bad guys in your weight loss plan, you thought right! Take this quiz and find out what actually can help you get the figure you always wanted. This quiz has 10 ...

Fruits, Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits, Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables because food items that are low in energy density help you lose weight faster.

Negative Beliefs about Weight Loss

Negative Beliefs about Weight Loss

Keeping weight under control can help reach the target goals of blood glucose, blood lipids and blood pressure. Even a modest amount of weight loss can help in managing lifestyle related conditions.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab-flyo injection is used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a condition ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive