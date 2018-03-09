Clay Material To Fight Obesity

Clay has the property to attract and trap fat droplets in the digestive tract, which can then be removed in the stool could mean a possible cure for obesity

Obesity is becoming a major concern worldwide of epidemic proportions and causes a huge burden on the economy

Obesity is associated with serious health complications such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers and not many effective drugs are available

Clay materials were found to attract and soak up fat droplets in the digestive tract during a chance discovery that might bring about a possible cure for obesity. University of South Australia's research scholar and Ph.D. candidate, Tahnee Dening stumbled upon the exciting finding while working with clay materials to see if they could improve drug delivery.