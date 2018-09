Clay materials were found to attract and soak up fat droplets in the digestive tract during a chance discovery that might bring about a possible cure for obesity. University of South Australia's research scholar and Ph.D. candidate, Tahnee Dening stumbled upon the exciting finding while working with clay materials to see if they could improve drug delivery.

Clay Material To Fight Obesity

Role of Clay Material and Orlistat Drug In Weight Management

Dening tested the effects of montmorillonite - a natural clay material, purified from dirt and laponite - a synthetic clay

Rats fed on a high-fat diet were administered clay formulations and weight loss effects were seen, compared with placebo and orlistat, a leading weight loss drug.

Over a two-week follow-up period, it was seen that both orlistat and the engineered clay formulations caused weight loss. However, the clay material was found to be superior to orlistat

‘Clay material formulation found to outperform leading weight loss drug orlistat in initial pre-clinical studies in obesity management.’

Scope of the Study and Future Plans

The exciting findings of the study have already interested potential investors to carry the research forward

Since clay material is generally considered safe and is widely used in food and nutritional supplements, human clinical trials may start soon

Current Uses of Clay in Medicine

Treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcer

Indigestion and bloating sensation with stomach discomfort

Food allergy (probably inhibits release of allergy causing mediators)

Antidiarrheal/laxative depending on the mineral

Adsorption and elimination of harmful toxins

Protects digestive tract mucosa against harmful effects of pesticides

Skin protecting agent and cosmetic preparations

Antibacterial property, anti-inflammatory effect and a local anesthetic

Maintenance of normal cellular homeostasis

Various drug delivery systems

"It's quite amazing really," Dening says. "I was investigating the capacity of specifically clay materials to improve the oral delivery and absorption of antipsychotic drugs , when I noticed that the clay particles weren't behaving as I'd expected. Instead of breaking down to release drugs, the clay materials were attracting fat droplets and literally soaking them up. Not only were the clay materials trapping the fats within their particle structure, but they were also preventing them from being absorbed by the body, ensuring that fat simply passed through the digestive system."The findings of the initial studies suggest that clay formulations, especially if used in combination with orlistat (with combined effects of both) could play a key role in weight management and obesity."Our processed clay has an unusually high surface area which means it has a huge capacity to interact with and soak up digested fats and oils present in the foods we eat," Dening says.on the other hand, is anthat blocks up to 30 percent of dietary fat digestion and absorption, which leads to weight loss, butsuch as stomach aches, bloating, flatulence and diarrhea, which limits its use in weight loss as people choose to stop using it."The undigested fat molecules are trapped by clay and removed. This could result in greater weight loss with fewer side effects to the patient.The physical and chemical properties of clay and its minerals have made it a preferred material to prepare specific drugs. It has the property to adsorb and hold toxic substances and has been used since a long time in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders . In addition, it is a cost-effective substance.Some of thein medicine include the following:In conclusion, clay already has several useful applications in medicine, including in drug delivery systems.Source-Medindia