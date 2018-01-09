medindia
Stroke Doubles Risk of Dementia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Stroke Doubles Risk of Dementia

Written by Suchitra Chari
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 1, 2018 at 3:39 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • The most extensive study of its kind has found that stroke increases dementia risk to a great extent
  • Recent stroke doubled dementia risk whereas a history of stroke increased dementia risk by around 70 percent
  • Dementia is present in around 50 million people globally, and is expected to double over 20 years, reaching 131 million by 2050
  • Improvements in stroke prevention and post-stroke care may play a key role in dementia prevention
Having a stroke doubles the risk of developing dementia, according to the most extensive study conducted in this field.
Stroke Doubles Risk of Dementia

The new research has been published in the leading dementia journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association and is the first meta-analysis in the area.

This analysis of stroke and dementia risk was conducted on 3.2 million people across the world by a team of researchers from the University of Exeter Medical. The results showed that there was a clear association between stroke and dementia even after taking into account other dementia risk factors of health like blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Stroke and dementia have been linked in earlier studies though the precise degree to which stroke increased dementia risk had not been measured. The current study chose to analyze this association.

Link between Stroke and Dementia

The research team analyzed 36 studies and found that about 1.9 million people who participated in these studies had a history of stroke. They further analyzed 12 studies, which added to the total number by another 1.3 million people - the studies had looked at whether participants had a recent stroke over the study period. The findings were -
  • A history of stroke increases the risk of dementia by around 70 perecent
  • Recent strokes more than doubled the risk of dementia"
Dr Ilianna Lourida, of the University of Exeter Medical School, said: "Given how common both stroke and dementia are, this strong link is an important finding. Improvements in stroke prevention and post-stroke care may therefore play a key role in dementia prevention."
  • Every year, about 15 million people suffer a stroke, according to the World Health Organization
  • Dementia is present in around 50 million people globally, and this number is expected almost to double over 20 years, reaching 131 million by 2050
The variation in dementia risk observed between studies could be because of stroke characteristics such as the location and extent of brain damage. It is also possible that dementia is higher for men following a stroke.

Authors say that since most people who had a stroke do not go on to develop dementia, further research might need to be done to clarify whether the care people get post-stroke and the lifestyle they lead might reduce the risk of dementia further. They also need research on whether factors like ethnicity and education could modify the risk.

Dr David Llewellyn, from the University of Exeter Medical School, concluded: "Around a third of dementia cases are thought to be potentially preventable, though this estimate does not take into account the risk associated with stroke. Our findings indicate that this figure could be even higher, and reinforce the importance of protecting the blood supply to the brain when attempting to reduce the global burden of dementia."

The findings of the current study give one of the strongest pieces of evidence until now that having a stroke significantly increases the risk of dementia.

Reference:
  1. Stroke doubles dementia risk, concludes large-scale study
    2. (http://thedailyripple.org/index.php/component/content/article/45-science-1/313624-stroke-doubles-dementia-risk-concludes-large-scale-study)


Source-Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

Dementia

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Stroke - Top Ten Facts

Stroke - Top Ten Facts

Strokes occur when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. It is imperitive to detect the signs of a stroke and rush the patient to the hospital at once.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Aphasia

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Alzheimers Disease Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Aphasia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab-flyo injection is used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a condition ...

 Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive