Mosquitoes Causing Dengue and Yellow Fever are Easily Identified With a New Analyzer

‘A newly developed cellphone-read assay identifies mosquitoes carrying dangerous tropical diseases and Wolbachia bacteria, a type that keeps mosquitoes from spreading diseases.’

The cellphone assay specificity was 98 percent and sensitivity was 97 percent in identifying Ae. aegypti mosquitoes , even when the samples were stored at 37 degrees Celsius without a desiccant for 3 weeks.

The test also readily identified the Wolbachia strain in field-collected mosquitoes without generating any false positive signals

The tool can also identify if the bug has come into contact with a mosquito-control strategy known asThe research was conducted at The University of Texas at Austin and appears in the journal"Many of these diseases are spreading in areas where they weren't common before," said Sanchita Bhadra, a research associate in the Department of Molecular Biosciences and first author on the paper. "Having surveillance is important in conjunction with any kind of outbreak, and this method allows a rapid test in the field.". These mosquito-transmitted viruses initially affected only people in the tropics, but have grown to become a widespread health menace due to increased global movement and insecticide resistance. The species is the reason mosquito-borne diseases have tripled in the United States since 2004.In order to curb viral transmission, in countries around the world and in 20 U.S. states where themosquito is found, the researchers working in public health agencies have used a strategy toHowever,, do not show any visual signs of havinginfection. Besides, current diagnostic tests are hard to read, expensive and logistically cumbersome.Public health groups along with monitoring efforts trap and kill mosquitoes routinely, but the technology that exists to extract nucleic acid from inside mosquitoes is very complicated, requiring them to be dead for days and starting to decay; the method turns out to be expensive and error-prone.Hence, Sanchita Bhadra of the University of Texas in Austin, and her colleagues. The tool represents a significant step forward to test the effectiveness ofThe probes termed "OSD probes" are based on fundamentals of nucleic acid chemistry. The researchers applied the probes to accurately read "LAMP assays" (a relatively simple nucleic acid detection test).The new design of the tool yields an accurate Yes/No visual readout on the smartphone and prevents a very common drawback of LAMP - false positive results. Moreover, when using the one-pot assay, the nucleic acid does not need to be removed and purified to analyze the crudely softened individual or pooled mosquitoes and renders the test simple and one that can be done anywhere.Scientists conducted a blinded test of 90 field-caught mosquitoesThe authors note that there is a possibility of false positives with their assay due toDNA merging with the chromosomes of an uninfected host, such as a fruit fly; however, this problem is not isolated to this assay alone and can happen in all nucleic acid amplification assays, including PCR.The researchers conclude: "We are currently automating the assays and workflow on low-cost paper and plastic devices that will not only further streamline diagnostic application but will also provide sealed chambers for biohazard and aerosol containment for macerating mosquitoes. Our sample preparation and workflow not only simplify the application of molecular diagnostics for surveillance but also reduce cost by eliminating the need for nucleic acid extraction and complex instruments for assay incubation and readout."Source-Medindia