IVF Children at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension

Highlights:
- Children born by assisted reproductive technology (ART) are
found to be at an
increased risk of
developing high blood pressure and other heart related
complications earlier in life
- Close monitoring of blood pressure in these children is important
and effective treatment and interventions must be initiated early to
prevent complications
- ART has helped several individuals
and families who
are unable to
conceive a baby naturally. Currently, there are over six million babies
born through ART,
worldwide
Babies born through assisted
reproductive technologies (ART) such as in vitro fertilization (IVF)
may be at higher risk of developing high blood pressure and other heart
complications earlier in life, according to a recent Swedish study that appears
in the Journal
of the American College of Cardiology.
Assessment of Hypertension Risk In ART Children
Children
born through ART comprise 1.7 percent of all babies born in the US annually and
currently,
there are more than six million
persons across the world. The most
commonly used ART techniques are in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection
.
In
these techniques, the egg and sperm are fertilized outside the body in the lab,
thus exposing the reproductive cells
(egg and sperm) as well as the fertilized embryo to many environmental factors
before implantation into the uterus.
‘Children born by assisted reproductive technologies (ART) must be monitored carefully for onset of increased blood pressure and treated early with lifestyle modifications or medications if necessary to prevent heart complications later.’
The
aim of the study is to find out possible effects of environmental influences
before implantation of the fertilized embryo on the heart health of these
children such as the
development of hypertension
.
Monitoring Blood
Pressure in Adolescents Born via ART
- The study included 54 adolescent children conceived by assisted
reproductive techniques (ART) and 43 age and sex-matched controlparticipants (conceived
naturally) for comparison. Parameters such as body mass index (BMI), birth
weight, gestational age, and maternal BMI, cardiovascular risk profile and
smoking history were similar in the two groups
- The study team assessed the
otherwise young and healthy ART children (mean age 16) by measuring 24
hour ambulatory (while the
person is moving around and carrying on with routine daily activities)
blood pressure, and the health of blood vessels by checking for blood
vessel stiffness and accumulation of fatty plaques in the wall of the
blood vessel resulting in narrowing of blood vessels
- The ambulatory blood pressure
monitoring found that ART
adolescents had both a larger systolic and diastolic blood pressure
(119/71 mmHg) compared to control participant at 115/69 mmHg
- Most importantly, eight of the ART children satisfied the
criteria for making a diagnosis of arterial hypertension
(over 130/80 mmHg) whereas only one of the control participants satisfied
the criteria
"The
increased prevalence of arterial hypertension in ART participants is what is
most concerning," said Emrush Rexhaj, MD, director of Arterial
Hypertension and Altitude Medicine at Inselspital, University Hospital in Bern,
Switzerland and the lead author of the study. "There is growing evidence
that ART alters the blood vessels in children, but the long-term consequences
were not known. We now know that this places ART children at a six times
higher rate of hypertension than children conceived naturally.
"
- Arterial blood pressure measured in
the participants five years before this study found that the arterial
blood pressure between ART and control children was not different at this
time
"It
only took five years for differences in arterial blood pressure to show,"
Rexhaj said. "This is a rapidly growing population and apparently healthy
children are showing serious signs of concern for early cardiovascular risk,
especially when it comes to arterial hypertension."
Thus,
the findings of the study suggest that ART children might be at a higher
risk for early onset hypertension and associated heart disease.
Possible Limitations of
the Study
- Only single ART births were selected
for study
- Premature births, low birth weight
and preeclampsia (high blood pressure of
woman during pregnancy), which are known risk factors of heart disease
were excluded from the study
- Participants were selected from the
same reproductive center
In
an editorial accompanying the study, Larry A. Weinrauch, MD, cardiologist at
Mount Auburn Hospital adds that the small
number of participants in this study as well as not including ART participants
who were multiple births or whose mothers had diabetes and/or hypertension
during pregnancy (known risk factors of heart disease) might have
underestimated the degree of the problem (hypertension) in ART children in the
general population.
Physicians
must be alert to the possibility of early onset hypertension in ART adolescents
and closely monitor the blood pressure
and initiate measures such as
diet and lifestyle changes and medications if necessary to prevent heart
complications later in life.
References:
- Théo A.Meister, Stefano F.Rimoldi, Rodrigo Soria, Robert von Arx, Franz H.Messerli, ClaudioSartori, Urs Scherrer, Emrush Rexhaj., "Association of Assisted Reproductive Technologies With Arterial Hypertension During Adolescence" Journal of the American College of Cardiology Volume 72, Issue 11, 11 September (2018), Pages 1267-1274 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2018.06.060
- Expert Reaction to Children Born Through IVF and Risk of Hypertension as Published In Journal of the American College of Cardiology - (http://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-children-born-through-ivf-and-risk-of-hypertension-as-published-in-journal-of-the-american-college-of-cardiology/)
- Birth Through IVF May Increase Hypertension Risk - (https://www.acc.org/latest-in-cardiology/articles/2018/08/31/11/21/birth-through-ivf-may-increase-hypertension-risk)
Source-Medindia