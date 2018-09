Babies born through assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) may be at higher risk of developing high blood pressure and other heart complications earlier in life, according to a recent Swedish study that appears in theChildren born through ART comprise 1.7 percent of all babies born in the US annually and currently, there arepersons across the world. The most commonly used ART techniques are in vitro fertilization (IVF)

IVF Children at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension

‘Children born by assisted reproductive technologies (ART) must be monitored carefully for onset of increased blood pressure and treated early with lifestyle modifications or medications if necessary to prevent heart complications later.’

The study included 54 adolescent children conceived by assisted reproductive techniques (ART) and 43 age and sex-matched controlparticipants (conceived naturally) for comparison. Parameters such as body mass index (BMI), birth weight, gestational age, and maternal BMI, cardiovascular risk profile and smoking history were similar in the two groups

The study team assessed the otherwise young and healthy ART children (mean age 16) by measuring 24 hour ambulatory (while the person is moving around and carrying on with routine daily activities) blood pressure, and the health of blood vessels by checking for blood vessel stiffness and accumulation of fatty plaques in the wall of the blood vessel resulting in narrowing of blood vessels

The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring found that ART adolescents had both a larger systolic and diastolic blood pressure (119/71 mmHg) compared to control participant at 115/69 mmHg

(119/71 mmHg) compared to control participant at 115/69 mmHg Most importantly, eight of the ART children satisfied the criteria for making a diagnosis of arterial hypertension (over 130/80 mmHg) whereas only one of the control participants satisfied the criteria

Arterial blood pressure measured in the participants five years before this study found that the arterial blood pressure between ART and control children was not different at this time

Possible Limitations of the Study

Only single ART births were selected for study

Premature births, low birth weight and preeclampsia (high blood pressure of woman during pregnancy), which are known risk factors of heart disease were excluded from the study

Participants were selected from the same reproductive center

In these techniques, the egg and sperm are fertilized outside the body in the lab, thus before implantation into the uterus. The aim of the study is to find out possible effects of environmental influences before implantation of the fertilized embryo on the heart health of these children such as the development of hypertension. "The increased prevalence of arterial hypertension in ART participants is what is most concerning," said Emrush Rexhaj, MD, director of Arterial Hypertension and Altitude Medicine at Inselspital, University Hospital in Bern, Switzerland and the lead author of the study. "There is growing evidence that ART alters the blood vessels in children, but the long-term consequences were not known." "It only took five years for differences in arterial blood pressure to show," Rexhaj said. "This is a rapidly growing population and apparently healthy children are showing serious signs of concern for early cardiovascular risk, especially when it comes to arterial hypertension." Thus, the findings of the study suggest that children born through ART must be monitored carefully for onset of increased blood pressure and treated early with lifestyle modifications or medications if necessary to prevent heart complications later. In an editorial accompanying the study, Larry A. Weinrauch, MD, cardiologist at Mount Auburn Hospital adds that the small number of participants in this study as well as not including ART participants who were multiple births or whose mothers had diabetes and/or hypertension during pregnancy (known risk factors of heart disease) might have underestimated the degree of the problem (hypertension) in ART children in the general population. Physicians must be alert to the possibility of early onset hypertension in ART adolescents and closely monitor them.