medindia
IVF Children at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

IVF Children at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 4, 2018 at 4:18 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Children born by assisted reproductive technology (ART) are found to be at an increased risk of developing high blood pressure and other heart related complications earlier in life
  • Close monitoring of blood pressure in these children is important and effective treatment and interventions must be initiated early to prevent complications
  • ART has helped several individuals and families who are unable to conceive a baby naturally. Currently, there are over six million babies born through ART, worldwide
Babies born through assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) may be at higher risk of developing high blood pressure and other heart complications earlier in life, according to a recent Swedish study that appears in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Assessment of Hypertension Risk In ART Children

Children born through ART comprise 1.7 percent of all babies born in the US annually and currently, there are more than six million persons across the world. The most commonly used ART techniques are in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection.
IVF Children at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension

In these techniques, the egg and sperm are fertilized outside the body in the lab, thus exposing the reproductive cells (egg and sperm) as well as the fertilized embryo to many environmental factors before implantation into the uterus.

The aim of the study is to find out possible effects of environmental influences before implantation of the fertilized embryo on the heart health of these children such as the development of hypertension.

Monitoring Blood Pressure in Adolescents Born via ART
  • The study included 54 adolescent children conceived by assisted reproductive techniques (ART) and 43 age and sex-matched controlparticipants (conceived naturally) for comparison. Parameters such as body mass index (BMI), birth weight, gestational age, and maternal BMI, cardiovascular risk profile and smoking history were similar in the two groups
  • The study team assessed the otherwise young and healthy ART children (mean age 16) by measuring 24 hour ambulatory (while the person is moving around and carrying on with routine daily activities) blood pressure, and the health of blood vessels by checking for blood vessel stiffness and accumulation of fatty plaques in the wall of the blood vessel resulting in narrowing of blood vessels
  • The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring found that ART adolescents had both a larger systolic and diastolic blood pressure (119/71 mmHg) compared to control participant at 115/69 mmHg
  • Most importantly, eight of the ART children satisfied the criteria for making a diagnosis of arterial hypertension (over 130/80 mmHg) whereas only one of the control participants satisfied the criteria
"The increased prevalence of arterial hypertension in ART participants is what is most concerning," said Emrush Rexhaj, MD, director of Arterial Hypertension and Altitude Medicine at Inselspital, University Hospital in Bern, Switzerland and the lead author of the study. "There is growing evidence that ART alters the blood vessels in children, but the long-term consequences were not known. We now know that this places ART children at a six times higher rate of hypertension than children conceived naturally."
  • Arterial blood pressure measured in the participants five years before this study found that the arterial blood pressure between ART and control children was not different at this time
"It only took five years for differences in arterial blood pressure to show," Rexhaj said. "This is a rapidly growing population and apparently healthy children are showing serious signs of concern for early cardiovascular risk, especially when it comes to arterial hypertension."

Thus, the findings of the study suggest that ART children might be at a higher risk for early onset hypertension and associated heart disease.

Possible Limitations of the Study

  • Only single ART births were selected for study
  • Premature births, low birth weight and preeclampsia (high blood pressure of woman during pregnancy), which are known risk factors of heart disease were excluded from the study
  • Participants were selected from the same reproductive center
In an editorial accompanying the study, Larry A. Weinrauch, MD, cardiologist at Mount Auburn Hospital adds that the small number of participants in this study as well as not including ART participants who were multiple births or whose mothers had diabetes and/or hypertension during pregnancy (known risk factors of heart disease) might have underestimated the degree of the problem (hypertension) in ART children in the general population.

Physicians must be alert to the possibility of early onset hypertension in ART adolescents and closely monitor the blood pressure and initiate measures such as diet and lifestyle changes and medications if necessary to prevent heart complications later in life.

References:
  1. Théo A.Meister, Stefano F.Rimoldi, Rodrigo Soria, Robert von Arx, Franz H.Messerli, ClaudioSartori, Urs Scherrer, Emrush Rexhaj., "Association of Assisted Reproductive Technologies With Arterial Hypertension During Adolescence" Journal of the American College of Cardiology Volume 72, Issue 11, 11 September (2018), Pages 1267-1274 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2018.06.060
  2. Expert Reaction to Children Born Through IVF and Risk of Hypertension as Published In Journal of the American College of Cardiology - (http://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-children-born-through-ivf-and-risk-of-hypertension-as-published-in-journal-of-the-american-college-of-cardiology/)
  3. Birth Through IVF May Increase Hypertension Risk - (https://www.acc.org/latest-in-cardiology/articles/2018/08/31/11/21/birth-through-ivf-may-increase-hypertension-risk)


Source-Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Pediatric Hypertension

Pediatric Hypertension

Pediatric hypertension or high blood pressure in children is usually caused by secondary reasons which need to be investigated and treated.

Pre Eclampsia

Pre Eclampsia

In pre eclampsia a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and proteinuria during pregnancy.

IVF Babies and Congenital Heart Defects: A Correlational Study

IVF Babies and Congenital Heart Defects: A Correlational Study

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) can treat infertility in males and females. Correlation between IVF/ICSI and congenital heart defects (CHD) in babies, found a study.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Infertility Artificial Insemination Height and Weight-Kids Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases Quiz on Hypertension 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Induced Headache

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a ...

 Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive