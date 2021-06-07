Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan
Written by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 6, 2021 at 6:10 PM
Highlights :
  • Three confirmed cases of bone death have been reported in Mumbai
  • Steroid therapy for COVID-19 could be the major cause of avascular necrosis or bone death
  • Prompt diagnosis can help manage the disease without the need for surgery

Avascular necrosis (AVN), a bone disease, is emerging as a new post-covid complication after the series of life-threatening fungal infections. Experts opine that this could be an issue of concern if more cases continue to come up in the upcoming months.

Doctors advise COVID survivors with hip or thigh pain to consult a physician for earlier diagnosis, as the cases related to avascular necrosis seem to pose an additional burden amidst the healthcare threats we are already facing.

Incidence of Bone Death among COVID Survivors

Three confirmed cases of avascular necrosis among covid survivors have been reported from Mumbai. All three subjects are below the age of 40, and they developed this complication around two months after the treatment for COVID-19.
Bone Death - A Newly Emerging Post-Covid Complication

"These patients developed pain in their femur bone (the highest part of the thigh bone) and, since they were doctors, they recognized the symptoms and rushed for treatment," said Dr. Sanjay Agarwala, medical director of Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, as per a report of Times of India.


A high dose of corticosteroids is already known to cause avascular necrosis as it reduces blood flow in the body by increasing lipid levels in the blood. The doctor, in his research paper published in the journal BMJ Case Studies "Avascular necrosis as a part of long Covid-19", highlighted "large-scale use of life-saving corticosteroids" used in the treatment of covid-19 could be the major cause behind this complication.

What actually is AVN or Bone Death, and What are its Symptoms?

Avascular necrosis or osteonecrosis refers to the death of bone tissue. The reason behind this condition could be the loss of blood supply to the bones, be it temporary or permanent. The disease can occur in any bone but mainly occurs in the bones of the thigh, hip, and joint regions.

In general, patients who developed osteonecrosis do not show symptoms at early stages. When the condition worsens, pain around the hip, thigh, shoulder, feet, knee, groin, and buttock regions can be experienced. Although anyone can experience it, people in the 30 to 50 age group pose a higher risk than others.

Is There a Cure for AVN?

For prevention, cholesterol-lowering drugs and blood thinners are used to eliminate the risks of blood vessel blockages and blood clots, respectively.

Medications like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs help reduce pain. Drugs for osteoporosis might dampen the progression of the disease. Physiotherapy is considered a treatment of choice as it helps maintain the range of motion in joints. Advanced therapies like electrical stimulation or surgery might be recommended for some critical cases.

Reference:
  1. Avascular necrosis - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/avascular-necrosis/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20369863)


Source: Medindia

