Bone Death - A Newly Emerging Post-Covid Complication

What actually is AVN or Bone Death, and What are its Symptoms?

Is There a Cure for AVN?

Avascular necrosis - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/avascular-necrosis/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20369863)

The doctor, in his research paper published in the journal"Avascular necrosis as a part of long Covid-19", highlighted "large-scale use of life-saving corticosteroids" used in the treatment of covid-19 could be the major cause behind this complication.Avascular necrosis or osteonecrosis refers to the death of bone tissue. The reason behind this condition could be the loss of blood supply to the bones, be it temporary or permanent. The disease can occur in any bone but mainly occurs in the bones of the thigh, hip, and joint regions.In general, patients who developed osteonecrosis do not show symptoms at early stages. When the condition worsens, pain around the hip, thigh, shoulder, feet, knee, groin, and buttock regions can be experienced. Although anyone can experience it, people in the 30 to 50 age group pose a higher risk than others.For prevention, cholesterol-lowering drugs and blood thinners are used to eliminate the risks of blood vessel blockages and blood clots, respectively.Medications like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs help reduce pain. Drugs for osteoporosis might dampen the progression of the disease. Physiotherapy is considered a treatment of choice as it helps maintain the range of motion in joints. Advanced therapies like electrical stimulation or surgery might be recommended for some critical cases.Source: Medindia