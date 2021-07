Air Pollution Raises Your Risk of Painful Periods

First Epidemiological Study

Air pollutants - Adds to List of New Risk Factor

How Air pollution Links to Dysmennorhea?

Tips to Avoid Air Pollution

Minimize outdoor exposure to air pollution.

Try wearing a mask in heavily polluted areas like urban environments.

The air pollution levels can be monitored from data provided by agencies like Environmental Protection Agency or through a system for air pollution alerts.

Adopt indoor activities for physical fitness or exercises in polluted areas

Contribute your part in reducing air pollution by adopting greater fuel efficiency vehicles like public transport

Use energy-efficient electrical appliances and avoid products utilizing fossil fuels

Facts on Air Pollution

Globally 9% of deaths are caused due to air pollution.

It also causes various other diseases like cancer, heart diseases, infertility, genetic disorders, and various respiratory diseases, thereby being a leading cause of disease burden.

Countries with low-to-middle income have the highest rate of death from air pollution that is, 100-fold differences in rates across other countries.

The burden of indoor air pollution also causes several non-communicable diseases around the world.

Almost 3 billion people cook using polluting open fires (kerosene, biomass, and coal).

Inhalation of particulate matter from household air pollution results in half of the deaths among children under 5 years of age due to pneumonia

However, if the pain is(usually in the lower abdomen due to abnormal contractions of the uterus), it is referred to asOther symptoms that accompany this painful condition are lower back and leg pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fainting, weakness, fatigue, and headaches.It is a common gynecological disorder thatof reproductive age. It occurs due toor conditions such as endometriosis , pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy , or tumors in the pelvic cavity. The other risk factors for dysmenorrhea include smoking, drinking alcohol, overweight, early menarche, and late pregnancy or nulliparous.Although many tend to ignore this common problem of women, itPresently there is no known cure for the disorder and only symptomatic management with drugs like painkillers and hormonal contraceptives are done.The present study for the first time, examined the data on mean exposure to various air pollutants from theof the Environmental Protection Agency and Taiwan's nationwide health insurance database with a total of 296,078 women and girls (approximately 1.3% of the total population) between 16-55 years old.It states that Taiwanese women and girls who haveThe risk was compared with their peers who had lower exposure levels of pollutants.The study found that almost 4.2% of women and girls were diagnosed with dysmenorrhea for the first time. Moreover,(that is, the age- and year-specific risk)for women and girls, when compared to 25% of lowest exposed areas.The size of the air particles also determines the extent of the impact on health. Finer particles (< 2.5 micrometers) tend to remain suspended in the air for longer periods when compared to large particles (2.5-10 micrometers).Among the pollutants,(particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns) was theHence these particles can add devastating effects on periods of women with other associated complications like developing fibroids says one of the authors, Prof Chung Y. Hsu at the College of Medicine, China Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan.Although the exact mechanism of how air pollution contributes to painful periods is unknown, the study authors speculate thatwho have exposure to air pollutants, or higher average levels of thein their body may cause this increased risk.Other studies state that air pollution may provoke systematic inflammation on exposure to PM2.5 that further causes oxidative stress and cellular injury. All these factors may cause to irregular menstrual cycle and dysmenorrhea.Source: Medindia