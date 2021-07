Fish Fats can Reduce Migraine Headaches

Globally, more than 4 million people have chronic migraines (at least 15 migraine days per month)

Over 90% of sufferers cannot work or function normally during a migraine attack, which lasts for about 4 hours to 3 days

Nearly 39 million Americans live with migraines, according to the estimates by the American Migraine Foundation

Women seem to be highly vulnerable to migraine headaches than men, especially women between the ages of 18 and 44 are more prone to migraines

About 18% of all American women suffer from migraines

Current medications for migraine offer only partial relief and can have negative side effects such as sedation, and the possibility of dependence or addiction

Can You Manage Migraines with Your Diet?

A diet with high amounts of fatty fish and higher linoleic acids (Diet rich in EPA and DHA)

A diet with high levels of fatty fish and low levels of linoleic acid (Diet rich in EPA and DHA & low in linoleic acid) and

A control diet that had an average U.S intake of these fatty acids.

Dietary patterns with high levels of fatty fish or oils from fatty fish and lowered linoleic acid reduced total headache hours per day, severe headache hours per day, and overall headache days per month by 30%-40% in comparison with the control group

Levels of pain-related lipids were reduced among the people who had the same diet throughout the study period

Here are some other ways to soothe your migraine headaches:

Stick to a good sleep routine

Create a calm environment and relax Exercise regularly

Avoid foods that worsen your pain

Manage your time wisely and stay stress-free

People with chronic migraine pain , suffer for days and months, which effects their productivity at work and lowers their quality of life.The study aimed to investigate whether dietary interventions had any effect in reducing migraine pains among 182 participants with a mean age of 38 years. Around 67% of them met the criteria for chronic migraine, where all the participants had migraines on 5-20 days per month. Some fatty acids like linoleic acid , which is present in high amounts in western diet patterns, boost the levels of oxylipins, a typical signaling molecule that increases inflammation, pain, and hypertension in some circumstances. However, other fatty acids such as n-3 eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) decrease the levels of this molecule in blood, thereby reducing painful conditions in preclinical models.Therefore, the team designed three specific diet patterns that had fish, vegetables, hummus, salads, and breakfast items and all the participants were assigned to one of these three diet plans.During the 16-week dietary intervention, the subjects also underwent blood tests to estimate antinociceptive mediator 17-hydroxydocosahexaenoic acid (17-HDHA) and headache impact test (HIT-6) through a six-item questionnaire. The frequency of their headaches was also monitored daily with an electronic diary.From the results of all the analyses, the team found that:said Chris Ramsden, the lead investigator of the study.This new study showcased how much the constituents of our plate could produce biochemical changes in our bodies. The team also planned to explore the effects of dietary patterns on other chronic pain conditions.