medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Education News

Happiness Course Introduced to Increase Levels of Optimism and Positivity

by Sushma Rao on  April 10, 2018 at 1:52 PM Education News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

For the first time, the Abu Dhabi University (ADU), has announced a 'Happiness Course', that will focus of the meaning of happiness. This course is a part of the ADU's Public Health programme's requirements across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Happiness Course Introduced to Increase Levels of Optimism and Positivity
Happiness Course Introduced to Increase Levels of Optimism and Positivity

Marking the first time that such a curriculum is to be offered at ADU, the Introduction to Happiness and Positive Psychology Course focuses on the definition of happiness, positive psychology, principles of positive psychology and happiness as well as on positive psychology strategies and the practical application of happiness, a report said on Monday.

It will also cover the core components of positive psychology with an emphasis on the optimistic side of human nature and the most effective ways for individuals to thrive and achieve their potential.

At the launch, Deena Elsori, Head of Department of Applied Sciences and Mathematics at ADU, said: "The happiness course is a fruitful outcome of several rigorous workshops and training programmes for our faculty members on the concept and notion of happiness.

"We are confident that this first-of-its-kind course will help our students focus better on their individual well-being," Elsori said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional response expected for a given situation, due to various causes.

Test Your Happiness

Test Your Happiness

Have you ever tested your happiness level? Test your happiness and find out how happy you are with your life.

Test Your Happiness Score

Test Your Happiness Score

Are you leading a happy and fulfilling life? Test your happiness score using these 10 questions.

Matrimony may Hold Key to Happiness

Matrimony may Hold Key to Happiness

A new poll says that married people are much happier with their personal levels of success as compared to those who are just in relationships.

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips

Follow these quick and easy health tips to stay active and healthy all through your life.

More News on:

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips Euphoria 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 Post-Polio Syndrome

Post-Polio Syndrome

Post polio syndrome occurs a long time after an early attack of poliomyelitis virus. Gradual ...

 Pellagra

Pellagra

Pellagra is a disease that occurs due to deficiency of vitamin B3 or niacin.. Did you know it was ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...