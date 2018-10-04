medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Prenatal Exposure to SSRI Alters Fetal Brain Development

by Hannah Joy on  April 10, 2018 at 1:21 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pregnant women are using more of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), an antidepressant drug that alters fetal brain development by increasing the volume of brain regions related to emotional processing.
Prenatal Exposure to SSRI Alters Fetal Brain Development
Prenatal Exposure to SSRI Alters Fetal Brain Development

SSRI use has increased among pregnant women, likely because of an increased awareness about the effects of untreated prenatal maternal depression on women and children.

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) are a class of drugs that are typically used as antidepressants in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and anxiety disorders.

Little is known about the association between prenatal SSRI and fetal neurodevelopment in humans but animal studies suggest perinatal SSRI exposure can alter brain circuitry and produce anxiety and depressive-like behaviors after adolescence.

About 98 infant-mother pairs (16 infants who had in utero SSRI exposure self-reported by mothers compared to 21 infants exposed in utero to untreated maternal depression and 61 other healthy infants without those exposures); data were collected between 2011 and 2016.

SSRIs and untreated maternal depression (exposures); estimates of gray matter volume and white matter structural connectivity using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and they cannot control natural differences that could explain the study findings.

The authors of this study were Jiook Cha, Ph.D., of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, and coauthors.

The results of this study show that increased volumes of the amygdala and insular cortex and increased white matter connection strength between the two regions was associated with infants who had prenatal SSRI exposure.

Participants were not randomly assigned; women who received an SSRI during pregnancy may have been more severely depressed than women with untreated prenatal maternal depression; and sociodemographic differences existed between the groups.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Depression During Pregnancy may Increase Offspring's Risk of Mental Health Issues

Depression During Pregnancy may Increase Offspring's Risk of Mental Health Issues

Children born to mothers who struggled with depression during pregnancy also have a slightly increased risk of depression.

Severity Of Mother's Depression During Pregnancy Causes Autism And ADHD

Severity Of Mother's Depression During Pregnancy Causes Autism And ADHD

Exposure to antidepressant drugs during pregnancy does not increase the risk for autism and ADHD. It's the severity of mother's depression that increases the risk.

One Out of 10 Women Experience Depression During Pregnancy

One Out of 10 Women Experience Depression During Pregnancy

Researchers from University of Carolina found that women who have suffered eating disorders carry a greater risk of depression during pregnancy.

Federal Officials Urged to Increase Perinatal Depression Treatment in Minority Women: Study

Federal Officials Urged to Increase Perinatal Depression Treatment in Minority Women: Study

Latinas' and African-American women are less likely to be screened or treated for perinatal depression, revealed study. Perinatal depression occurs during pregnancy or the first year after giving birth.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Nutrition plays an important role in cognitive development of children. Various mental assessment scales are used to measure the cognitive development of individuals.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Antidepressants Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 Post-Polio Syndrome

Post-Polio Syndrome

Post polio syndrome occurs a long time after an early attack of poliomyelitis virus. Gradual ...

 Pellagra

Pellagra

Pellagra is a disease that occurs due to deficiency of vitamin B3 or niacin.. Did you know it was ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...