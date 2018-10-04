medindia
Special Editions of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Released to Fight Spread of AIDS

by Sushma Rao on  April 10, 2018 at 1:17 PM
Smart phone giant, Apple launched a special edition of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus phones in a stunning red red color that will help raise funds to fight the spread of HIV/AIDS in Africa. Apple is working with an advocacy group, (PRODUCT)RED for this cause and is certain that these phones will save lives.
The special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone will be available to order online in select countries and regions from Tuesday and in stores beginning Friday, Apple said in a statement.

In India, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition will be available in 64GB and 256GB models respectively -- starting at Rs 67,940 -- from May at Apple authorized resellers and select carriers.

"This special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's Vice President of Product Marketing.

Apple is the world's largest corporate donor to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, contributing more than $160 million as part of its partnership with (RED).

"Today's announcement is further evidence of Apple's leadership in and commitment to the AIDS fight since the beginning of (RED) in 2006," said Deborah Dugan, (RED)'s CEO.

"The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of lifesaving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies," Dugan added.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus features Retina HD display and the Next-Gen A11 Bionic chip. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-MP cameras and introduces Portrait mode. Both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with iOS 11.

Apple also introduced a new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X Leather Folio for Rs 7,000.



Source: IANS

