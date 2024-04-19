Semaglutide: A Dominant Player for Patients With Heart Failure

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A study was presented by the Gardy Health system in Atlanta, Georgia, US, at the 73rd Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology. The study was conducted to evaluate the frequency of heart failure hospitalizations (HFH) in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and in patients suffering from diabetes who are taking semaglutide.The purpose of the study was to generate data on the effect of semaglutide on Heart failure(HF) and obesity ().Semaglutide drug is an agonist of the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1RA), developed by Novo Nordisk. It is marketed underdifferent brand names, as Ozempic for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D), Wegovy for obesity, and Rybelsus (available in an oral form) for T2D ().As per the data generated by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, Semaglutide will continue to be the dominant leader under the category of GLP-1RA, based on the findings that it is widely used in T2D and obesity, and additional data that supports its efficacy in treating heart failure. Their data projected that Semaglutide will show substantial growth in market sales, especially towards the end of the decade.A Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, Akash Patel, said, “Due to its highly efficacious clinical data in weight loss, the drug has achieved significant uptake from patients and physicians, becoming the leading GLP-1RA in the T2D and obesity markets. Semaglutide has been shown to reduce symptoms and increase weight loss in patients with HFpEF.”Patel concluded by stating that based on strong clinical evidencethat proved Semaglutide is effective in treating T2D, obesity, HF, and chronic kidney disease, it could be predicted that it will emerge as a vital treatmentin the growing occurrence of metabolic syndrome.Source-Medindia