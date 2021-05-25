Gut Health Works Along With Mouth

The gut health impact due to the functioning of heart, brain, and liver is known but the knowledge about the connection between the gut and oral cavity being part of digestive system is very little.



As the process of digestion begins in the mouth facilitating adequate chewing of the food to easily digest in the gut, it is important to maintain healthy teeth to keep the gut functioning smooth.



Even oral microbiome environment is provided by the gut through absorbing good and bad bacteria during swallowing. The good bacteria perform defensive functions to facilitate the dental health and some bad bacteria damage the tooth structure to produce decay.



‘Mouth is the mirror of our gut health.’





The gut environment during improper food digestion produces excessive natural acids affecting the outer covering of teeth called enamel to wear away resulting in tooth erosion characterized by discolored teeth and increased sensivity to hot, cold, or sweet drinks.



Hence the balance in mouth - gut axis needs to be maintained for overall well-being.







