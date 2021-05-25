Gut Health Works Along With Mouth

Even oral microbiome environment is provided by the gut through absorbing good and bad bacteria during swallowing. The good bacteria perform defensive functions to facilitate the dental health and some bad bacteria damage the tooth structure to produce decay.
The oral microbiome in the other way round tends to flow beyond the mouth pushing the inflammation-causing bacteria down to the digestive tract to affect the gut health.
The gut environment during improper food digestion produces excessive natural acids affecting the outer covering of teeth called enamel to wear away resulting in tooth erosion
characterized by discolored teeth and increased sensivity to hot, cold, or sweet drinks.
Hence the balance in mouth - gut axis needs to be maintained for overall well-being.
Source: Medindia