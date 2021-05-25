COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the world to think about the need of a strong disease surveillance system to fit the present scenario with real-time data sharing and rapid genomic sequencing and response.



Considering this fact, the Prime Minister of UK announces a plan for new global pandemic radar along with WHO implementation group, supported by the Wellcome Trust and other nations to track new COVID variants and identify vaccine resistance in populations.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was also quoted as saying, "The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the vital need for a robust, modern system to keep the world ahead of emerging diseases through active monitoring at the community level, swift and accurate sequencing of new pathogens, and data-sharing across the globe".



‘COVID-19 pandemic global radar prevents diseases in future.’





So the global pandemic radar is expected to be ready with a network of surveillance hubs before the end of 2021 will significantly improve the global health security in the future.







