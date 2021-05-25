COVID-19 Pandemic Global Radar

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was also quoted as saying, "The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the vital need for a robust, modern system to keep the world ahead of emerging diseases through active monitoring at the community level, swift and accurate sequencing of new pathogens, and data-sharing across the globe".
This ,b>pathogen surveillance network will save lives and protect health systems by spotting diseases before they cause future pandemics and also enable the rapid development of vaccines, treatments and tests.
So the global pandemic radar is expected to be ready with a network of surveillance hubs before the end of 2021 will significantly improve the global health security in the future.
Source: Medindia