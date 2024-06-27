Govt Extends Maternity Leave, Includes Dads

In a significant move, the Central Government has introduced amendments to the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, granting extended maternity leave benefits to female government employees opting for surrogacy. This progressive step aims to support both surrogate mothers and commissioning mothers during the childbirth process (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972
Go to source).
Details of the AmendmentsUnder the new provisions, female government employees choosing surrogacy can now avail themselves of up to six months or 180 days of maternity leave. This extension marks a departure from previous regulations, which did not specifically address maternity leave for such circumstances.
‘Govt grants 6 months maternity leave for surrogate & commissioning mothers, 15 days paternity leave for dads! #supportsurrogacy #worklifebalance’Interestingly, the amended rules also benefit male government employees who are commissioning fathers, providing them with 15 days of paternity leave. This recognizes their role and supports their involvement during the initial stages of parenthood.
Tweet it Now
Furthermore, existing regulations permit female government servants and single male government servants to take childcare leave for up to 730 days throughout their service tenure. This leave can be utilized to nurture and attend to the needs of their two eldest surviving children, encompassing aspects such as education and healthcare.
These amendments reflect a proactive approach by the government to cater to the evolving needs of its employees, ensuring equitable support for individuals involved in surrogacy arrangements. By acknowledging the diverse familial dynamics and responsibilities, these expanded leave benefits contribute significantly to enhancing work-life balance and employee welfare across government sectors.
This revised policy not only addresses the immediate requirements of surrogate and commissioning parents but also underscores the government's commitment to inclusivity and progressive employment practices.
Reference:
- Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 - (https://dopt.gov.in/acts/central-civil-services-leave-rules-0)
Source-IANS