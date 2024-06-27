About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Transgender Women at Risk of Prostate Cancer

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 27 2024 4:46 PM

Transgender Women at Risk of Prostate Cancer
Transgender women continue to face the risk of developing prostate cancer. A recent study conducted by Cedars-Sinai Cancer researchers, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, indicates that existing screening guidelines may fail to identify early-stage prostate cancer in transgender women undergoing hormone therapy (1 Trusted Source
Improving Prostate Cancer Screening for Transgender Women

Go to source).

Hormone Therapy Lowers PSA Levels

The prostate gland, which contributes to semen production, also generates a protein known as prostate-specific antigen (PSA). Elevated PSA levels in the blood are often associated with prostate cancer, making the PSA test a standard screening method for the disease.

Addressing Mental Health Needs in the Transgender Community
Addressing Mental Health Needs in the Transgender Community
Insights into mental health disparities and coping strategies for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals.
"Many transgender women take estrogen as part of their gender-affirming treatment," explained Stephen Freedland, MD, the Warschaw, Robertson, Law Families Chair in Prostate Cancer at Cedars-Sinai and the senior author of the study. "Estrogen significantly reduces PSA levels, potentially rendering our current 'normal' thresholds too high to detect early-stage cancer in this group. Our study aimed to establish typical PSA levels for transgender women to improve the accuracy of prostate cancer screening for them." According to current guidelines, PSA levels above 4.0 nanograms per milliliter of blood (ng/mL) suggest cancer could be present, and that additional investigation, such as a prostate biopsy, is needed.

"In the study, we used Veterans Health Administration records to identify 210 transgender women without known prostate cancer who were taking estrogen,” said Farnoosh Nik-Ahd, MD, a urology resident at the University of California, San Francisco, and first author of the study. “We found that the median PSA value, the midpoint in the range of participants, was 0.02 ng/mL, which is fiftyfold lower than PSA values reported in similar-aged cisgender men.”

This suggests that if they are taking estrogen, transgender women who develop prostate cancer wouldn’t see their PSA rise to levels that trigger additional screening until their cancer was at a later stage, making it more difficult to treat. Nik-Ahd said that patients and clinicians should be aware of this and interpret results with caution.

Why is Thyroid Cancer More Common Among Transgender Female Veterans?
Why is Thyroid Cancer More Common Among Transgender Female Veterans?
Estrogen's role in thyroid cancer is clear, but the exact mechanism and its significance remain unclear.
“Cedars-Sinai Cancer serves one of the most diverse patient populations in the country,” said Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer and the PHASE ONE Foundation Distinguished Chair. “This work is part of our mission to conduct research that helps us understand the unique needs of our patients, then translate our findings into practices that improve patient outcomes.”

Additional research is needed to pinpoint a specific PSA level that indicates a transgender woman taking estrogen is at high risk for developing prostate cancer. And Freedland, who is also a professor of Urology at Cedars-Sinai and staff physician at the Durham VA Medical Center in North Carolina, said this study is not a call for transgender women to be screened.

Advertisement
Transgender Hormone Therapy Tied to Blood Pressure Risk
Transgender Hormone Therapy Tied to Blood Pressure Risk
In transgender men and women, the gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) is linked to blood pressure changes.
“We know that PSA screening reduces the risk that cisgender men ages 55 to 69 will die of prostate cancer, but we don’t know that it does the same thing for transgender women taking estrogen,” Freedland said. “However, because some of these women are being screened, we want to raise awareness that their typical PSA levels are different.”

Along with increased awareness, Freedland hopes to eventually see updated PSA screening guidelines. In the meantime, he advises transgender women who are taking estrogen to consult with their healthcare providers.

Advertisement
Transgender’s Quality of Life may Improve After Gender Reassignment Surgery
Transgender’s Quality of Life may Improve After Gender Reassignment Surgery
After gender reassignment surgery, the quality of life of transgender people may improve, finds a new study.
“Don't forget that you have a prostate and that prostates can become cancerous,” Freedland said. “The best way we know to find those cancers early and reduce the risk of death is a PSA test. And if you choose to do that, keep in mind that the test values are not calibrated for you. Bring your results—and possibly this study—to your urologist so that your results will be interpreted by someone who understands what to do with that information.”

Reference:
  1. Improving Prostate Cancer Screening for Transgender Women - (https://www.cedars-sinai.org/newsroom/improving-prostate-cancer-screening-for-transgender-women/)


Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement