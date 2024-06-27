About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Early Social Media Use may Cause Depression in Adolescents

by Adeline Dorcas on Jun 27 2024 10:17 AM
Adolescents who use social media from an early age are more likely to suffer depression, suggests a new study.
The findings, which are published in the Journal of Adolescence (1 Trusted Source
Who's most at risk? A person-centered approach to understanding the long-term relationship between early social media use and later depression across adolescence

Go to source), suggest that social media use does not impact all adolescents in the same way, and an individualized approach is needed to determine the benefits and harms of social media on young people’s mental health.

For the study, 488 adolescents living in the United States were surveyed once a year for 8 years (beginning in 2010 when the average age for participants was 13 years old). The investigators found 5 classes that differed in how self-reported social media use duration related to depressive symptoms. Although high amounts of reported social media use was often related to larger increases in depressive symptoms, this was not universal.

Effects of Social Media on Youth Mental Health

Social media use was related to increased depression for adolescents with greater parental hostility, peer bullying, anxiety, reactivity to stressors, and lower parental media monitoring. With many other characteristics and factors, social media use was related to less depression or was unrelated to depression.

“When thinking about whether social media may impact a particular teen, it's important to take a broad perspective. If the teen is already in a vulnerable position (being bullied or having hostile parents or parents who don't monitor their teen's media) then social media is much more likely to be harmful. This is especially true if there is more than 3+ hours of use a day,” said corresponding author W. Justin Dyer, PhD, of Brigham Young University.

Navigating Social Media in a Healthy Way

“However, if their friends and parents are warm and supportive, and the parents monitor their teens' media use, moderate amounts of social media use (less than 3 hours a day) may be a good thing. Teens appear to be greatly benefited when parents provide guidance as they navigate social media. That guidance may make all the difference.”

Reference:
  1. Who's most at risk? A person-centered approach to understanding the long-term relationship between early social media use and later depression across adolescence - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jad.12362)

Source-Eurekalert
