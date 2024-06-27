About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Breaking Weight Bias — Power of Quality Interactions

by Karishma Abhishek on Jun 27 2024 10:05 AM
Individuals with higher body weight and those who have positive experiences with higher-weight people report less weight bias (1 Trusted Source
The role of social norms, intergroup contact, and ingroup favoritism in weight stigma

Go to source).
Despite the growing average body size in the U.S., the stigma against higher-weight individuals remains strong. This study examined the link between perceived social norms about higher weight and reported weight bias among U.S. adults.

Utilizing intergroup contact and ingroup favoritism theories, the study hypothesized that positive social norms and quality interactions with higher-weight individuals would correlate with lower weight bias.

A sample of 272 U.S. adults, predominantly white (74.91%) and female (69.37%), was recruited via Prolific for the study. Participants, aged 18 to 69, completed online questionnaires measuring their perceived social norms, social contact with higher-weight individuals, and explicit weight bias.

The findings supported the hypotheses, showing that both descriptive and injunctive norms related to higher weight are linked to lower weight bias.

Role of Social Norms in Shaping Weight Bias

The study revealed that the quality of social contact with higher-weight individuals is a crucial factor in reducing weight bias, while the quantity of contact is not. This underscores the significance of meaningful social interactions in combating weight stigma.

This study is pioneering in integrating the concepts of descriptive and injunctive norms with intergroup contact and ingroup favoritism in the context of weight stigma. Social psychologists are well-placed to investigate the complexities of weight bias and social norms.

Future studies are essential to delve deeper into the beliefs and motivations that drive weight-related social norms and biases and to create effective interventions.

This research aims to inspire further exploration of the widespread negative attitudes toward higher-weight individuals and develop strategies to reduce weight stigma. By deepening the understanding of the social psychology behind weight bias, this study sets the stage for future initiatives to address and diminish weight-related discrimination.

Reference:
