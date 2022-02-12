Are we on the Right Track to End AIDS by 2030

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi revealed that the goal to end AIDS by 2030 is "badly off track".



"We must address these challenges that have kept HIV/AIDS as a global health crisis for more than 40 years," he said.

End AIDS by 2030

The General Assembly's 2021 Political Declaration on AIDS features global commitments and targets for 2025 that are ambitious, but achievable for governments and communities, said Korosi, calling on all member states and stakeholders to renew their political and financial commitments to ending AIDS.