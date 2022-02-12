About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Are we on the Right Track to End AIDS by 2030

by Colleen Fleiss on December 2, 2022 at 12:17 AM
Font : A-A+

Are we on the Right Track to End AIDS by 2030

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi revealed that the goal to end AIDS by 2030 is "badly off track".

"We must address these challenges that have kept HIV/AIDS as a global health crisis for more than 40 years," he said.

End AIDS by 2030

The General Assembly's 2021 Political Declaration on AIDS features global commitments and targets for 2025 that are ambitious, but achievable for governments and communities, said Korosi, calling on all member states and stakeholders to renew their political and financial commitments to ending AIDS.

Listen to this News

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education


Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
Advertisement


"We must ensure universal access to evidence-informed services, such as testing and treatment, as well as global cooperation on new technologies," he said.

International solidarity in the form of sustainable funding is also crucially needed. If efforts are made to equalize, the world will get back on track to leave no one behind, he said. "The AIDS crisis is ripe for solutions based on science, solidarity and sustainability. I invite everyone to join the call and take action."

Source: IANS

Listen to this News

Quiz on HIV / AIDS

Quiz on HIV / AIDS


Statistics tell us that the world HIV+ population has risen drastically from 8 million in 1990 to a whopping 33 million in 2007! Even more alarming is the fact that young people (below the age of 25) account for half of these infections! This is adequate proof for the lack of awareness among the general public even in these modern times. So take our quiz and brush up on the essential facts of HIV/
Advertisement

Facts on HIV / AIDS

Facts on HIV / AIDS


Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) usually targets the human immune system to weaken the body's defenses against infections. Here are the top facts on HIV/AIDS.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
View all
Recommended Reading
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of TransmissionAIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
Oral Health And AIDSOral Health And AIDS
Medicall - India's Largest Hospital Equipment Expo
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Noscaphene (Noscapine) Hearing Loss Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood Pressure Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Daily Calorie Requirements Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Vent Forte (Theophylline)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Are we on the Right Track to End AIDS by 2030 Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests