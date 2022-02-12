Artificial Intelligence Predicts Trends in Substance Abuse

Based on artificial intelligence (AI) analysis researchers identified that high school students who have a large weekly allowance, friends who smoke and low levels of physical activity are more likely to use multiple substances over time. Conversely, being older, being black and eating breakfast daily were factors associated with a smaller chance of transitioning to multiple use.



The study used machine learning instead of traditional statistical methods, allowing researchers to thoroughly assess multiple factors related to alcohol and other substance use patterns and transitions among Canadian high-school students over three time periods between 2016-19.

AI is Revolutionizing Addiction Treatment

"Machine learning has advantages over traditional statistical methods," said Helen Chen, a public health professor at Waterloo. "For instance, due to the nature of machine learning, we didn't need to hand-pick variables based on the existing literature to keep our models parsimonious. With machine learning, you look at all the possible permutations in the data. And we found that variables such as receiving a large weekly allowance were more of a factor than traditional risk factors such as depression, anxiety or bullying."