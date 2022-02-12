New COVID Subvariant Drives Virus Surge in France

In France, the BQ.1.1 subvariant of COVID-19 is currently taking priority over the BA.5 strain.



COVID-19 Variant BQ.1.1 Subvariant

Brigitte Autran, president of the Committee for Monitoring and Anticipating Health Risks (COVARS), told the news channel BFMTV on Wednesday that the latest COVID-19 resurgence is the "beginning of a wave", even though the increase in the number of cases is "not significant yet", reports Xinhua news agency."The trend is not good, it is up" because of the subvariant of the virus, she said.