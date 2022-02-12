About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New COVID Subvariant Drives Virus Surge in France

by Colleen Fleiss on December 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM
Font : A-A+

New COVID Subvariant Drives Virus Surge in France

In France, the BQ.1.1 subvariant of COVID-19 is currently taking priority over the BA.5 strain.

COVID-19 Variant BQ.1.1 Subvariant

Brigitte Autran, president of the Committee for Monitoring and Anticipating Health Risks (COVARS), told the news channel BFMTV on Wednesday that the latest COVID-19 resurgence is the "beginning of a wave", even though the increase in the number of cases is "not significant yet", reports Xinhua news agency.

"The trend is not good, it is up" because of the subvariant of the virus, she said.

Listen to this News

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Advertisement


Autran said that the BQ.1.1 subvariant is currently being observed all over the world.

"We do not yet know if it is meaner, but it is understood to be more contagious, and therefore it is absolutely necessary to get protected and vaccinated. She called on the eligible population to get booster shots, arguing that vaccines guarantee protection against severe forms of COVID and against death".

She also reiterated the need to respect barrier measures, including wearing masks, at least on public transport and in crowded spaces.

Source: IANS

Listen to this News

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19


Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement

Second Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Targeting Omicron Variants Approved

Second Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Targeting Omicron Variants Approved


Health Canada approved the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster dose in individuals 18 years of age or older,
XBB Variant of Omicron Emerges as Dominant in India

XBB Variant of Omicron Emerges as Dominant in India


Omicron's XBB variant emerges as dominant in India, and Tamil Nadu tops the number.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
View all
Recommended Reading
Chicken PoxChicken Pox
COVID ToesCOVID Toes
Green FungusGreen Fungus
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Post-COVID SyndromePost-COVID Syndrome
ShigellosisShigellosis
Medicall - India's Largest Hospital Equipment Expo
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chicken Pox Shigellosis Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 COVID Toes 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen Find a Doctor Drug Interaction Checker Accident and Trauma Care A-Z Drug Brands in India Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Find a Hospital Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) The Essence of Yoga
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR

×

New COVID Subvariant Drives Virus Surge in France Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests