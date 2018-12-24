Go Green: Drinking a Glass of Spinach Juice Can Offer Amazing Health Benefits

Font : A- A+



Drinking a glass of spinach juice can help you stay healthy, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Food Chemistry.

Go Green: Drinking a Glass of Spinach Juice Can Offer Amazing Health Benefits



Spinach is considered one of the superfoods packed with tons of nutrients such as protein, iron, vitamins, and minerals needed for a healthy meal. Dark green leafy vegetables like spinach are essential for glowing skin, healthy hair, and strong bones.



‘Green smoothies can do wonders: Drink a glass of spinach juice or smoothie for a healthier life, glowing skin, healthy hair, and strong bones.’

Read More.. Spinach contains high levels of lutein and is eaten by many people. Just like many other nutrients, lutein is degraded by heat.



A new study suggests that consuming spinach in the form of a smoothie or juice is the best way to obtain the antioxidant lutein which can help reduce inflammation in immune cells from patients with coronary artery disease.



A research team at Linkoping University have compared different ways of preparing fresh spinach in order to maximize the levels of lutein in the finished food.



The ideal way is not to heat the spinach at all, and its even better to make a smoothie and add fat from dairy products, such as milk, cream or yogurt. When the spinach is chopped into small pieces, more lutein is released from the leaves, and the fat enhances the solubility of the lutein in the fluid, said Rosanna Chung.



Source: Medindia Spinach is considered one of the superfoods packed with tons of nutrients such as protein, iron, vitamins, and minerals needed for a healthy meal. Dark green leafy vegetables like spinach are essential for glowing skin, healthy hair, and strong bones.Spinach contains high levels of lutein and is eaten by many people. Just like many other nutrients, lutein is degraded by heat.A new study suggests that consuming spinach in the form of a smoothie or juice is the best way to obtain the antioxidant lutein which can help reduce inflammation in immune cells from patients with coronary artery disease.A research team at Linkoping University have compared different ways of preparing fresh spinach in order to maximize the levels of lutein in the finished food.The ideal way is not to heat the spinach at all, and its even better to make a smoothie and add fat from dairy products, such as milk, cream or yogurt. When the spinach is chopped into small pieces, more lutein is released from the leaves, and the fat enhances the solubility of the lutein in the fluid, said Rosanna Chung.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: