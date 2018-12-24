Go Green: Drinking a Glass of Spinach Juice Can Offer Amazing Health Benefits

Drinking a glass of spinach juice can help you stay healthy, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Food Chemistry.
Spinach is considered one of the superfoods packed with tons of nutrients such as protein, iron, vitamins, and minerals needed for a healthy meal. Dark green leafy vegetables like spinach are essential for glowing skin, healthy hair, and strong bones.
‘Green smoothies can do wonders: Drink a glass of spinach juice or smoothie for a healthier life, glowing skin, healthy hair, and strong bones.’
Read More..
Spinach contains high levels of lutein and is eaten by many people. Just like many other nutrients, lutein is degraded by heat.
A new study suggests that consuming spinach in the form of a smoothie or juice is the best way to obtain the antioxidant lutein which can help reduce inflammation in immune cells from patients with coronary artery disease.
A research team at Linkoping University have compared different ways of preparing fresh spinach in order to maximize the levels of lutein in the finished food.
The ideal way is not to heat the spinach at all, and its even better to make a smoothie and add fat from dairy products, such as milk, cream or yogurt. When the spinach is chopped into small pieces, more lutein is released from the leaves, and the fat enhances the solubility of the lutein in the fluid, said Rosanna Chung.
Source: Medindia