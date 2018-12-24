medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Go Green: Drinking a Glass of Spinach Juice Can Offer Amazing Health Benefits

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 24, 2018 at 2:27 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drinking a glass of spinach juice can help you stay healthy, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Food Chemistry.
Go Green: Drinking a Glass of Spinach Juice Can Offer Amazing Health Benefits
Go Green: Drinking a Glass of Spinach Juice Can Offer Amazing Health Benefits

Spinach is considered one of the superfoods packed with tons of nutrients such as protein, iron, vitamins, and minerals needed for a healthy meal. Dark green leafy vegetables like spinach are essential for glowing skin, healthy hair, and strong bones.

Spinach contains high levels of lutein and is eaten by many people. Just like many other nutrients, lutein is degraded by heat.

A new study suggests that consuming spinach in the form of a smoothie or juice is the best way to obtain the antioxidant lutein which can help reduce inflammation in immune cells from patients with coronary artery disease.

A research team at Linkoping University have compared different ways of preparing fresh spinach in order to maximize the levels of lutein in the finished food.

The ideal way is not to heat the spinach at all, and its even better to make a smoothie and add fat from dairy products, such as milk, cream or yogurt. When the spinach is chopped into small pieces, more lutein is released from the leaves, and the fat enhances the solubility of the lutein in the fluid, said Rosanna Chung.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Spinach

Surprised why spinach is called a superfood? Spinach offers numerous health benefits and has disease prevention properties.

Dark Green Leafy Greens Packed With Essential Nutrients

Given a chance, choose amaranth, drumstick, mustard, colocassia, greens over spinach, fenugreek. You would be surprised to know how they contribute to build immunity and health.

Dark Green Leafy Veggies

All green foods contain an abundance of chlorophyll. Chlorophyll can actually help restore health and vitality.

Lutein in Greens may Help Prevent Cognitive Decline

Lutein is a nutrient found in fruits and vegetables that can boost brain health and cognition in middle-aged adults, finds a new study.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the list of calcium-rich foods. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, nuts, seafood.

Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being

Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Seven Power-Packed Foods for Optimum Health

Fruits and vegetables can affect an individuals health in numerous ways. Read on to discover the 7 best wonder foods that work like magic in improving your overall health.

Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods

Cut down on cost and include healthy foods in your daily diet. Cooking creatively helps you eat healthy and also within your budget.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Alcohol Addiction and Women Seven Power-Packed Foods for Optimum Health Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being Dark Green Leafy Veggies Calcium Rich Foods Spinach Health Insurance - India Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods 

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Tips For A Healthy Christmas

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts

Truths about being Left-Handed
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive