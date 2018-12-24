medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Drop In Mercury Turns Delhi Air 'Severe'

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 24, 2018 at 10:30 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In Delhi-NCR, the sharp drop in the minimum temperature which caused the air quality to turn severe will remain so till today, hence physical outdoors should not be encouraged.
Drop In Mercury Turns Delhi Air 'Severe'
Drop In Mercury Turns Delhi Air 'Severe'

"Overall air quality in Delhi is in the severe plus zone and it is expected to remain in that range until tomorrow. Thereafter, it will start to improve slowly and may touch 'very poor' category," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in its forecast.

Delhi recorded the coldest morning on Sunday in December with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.7 degrees Celsius but the Met predicted an increase in temperature over the next few days.

"Currently, cold wave conditions are prevailing over northwest India which is causing the temperature in Delhi and adjoining areas to drop significantly but over the next two-three days, southwesterly winds will come in and increase the temperature by one-two degrees," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The fall in temperature has also led to moderate to dense fog during the morning with visibility in Safdarjung area observed around 300 metres at 8.30 a.m.

As per the IMD, Monday will witness moderate to dense fog in the morning and haze later in the day.

"The rest of the day will be partly covered with clouds with the maximum temperature reaching 23 degrees Celsius and the minimum hovering around 5 to 6 degrees Celsius," the Met said.

"Instead use N-95 or P-100 respirators when stepping outdoors."

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Strong Link Between Air Pollution And Birth Outcomes In Children Found

This study deals with a comprehensive review of the associations between various fossil fuel combustion pollutants and multiple health effects of it in children

Around 12.4 Lakh Deaths Recorded in India in 2017 Owing to Air Pollution

Air pollution is a chief cause of 12.4 lakh deaths in 2017 in India, reports a new study.

Air Pollution Could Pose a Major Miscarriage Risk To Pregnant Women

The link between air pollution and miscarriage risk has been found. With regards to the study, the results can't establish a direct connection.

What's New on Medindia

Christmas Carols and Calories - Sing aloud But Keep your Heart Healthy

Top 10 Tips For A Healthy Christmas

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive