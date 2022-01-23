About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Global Report Says Drug Resistant Infections Kill Over 1 Million People a Year

by Colleen Fleiss on January 23, 2022 at 6:08 PM
Font : A-A+

Global Report Says Drug Resistant Infections Kill Over 1 Million People a Year

Globally each year, antimicrobial resistance kills more than 1 million people, according to a study published in the Lancet.

The study, led by researchers including from Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, showed that 1.27 million deaths in 2019 were the direct result of drug resistant bacterial infections and 4.95 million deaths were associated with them -- representing a sharp jump from previous estimates of 700,000 deaths a year.

Advertisement


The researchers also expressed concerns about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which, according to them, may fuel drug resistance with the increased intake of unnecessary antibiotics.

In the study, the team estimated disease burden for 23 pathogens and 88 pathogen-drug combinations in 204 countries and territories in 2019.

Of the major bacterial pathogens covered in this study, only pneumococcal pneumonia is preventable through vaccination. Preventive vaccines against viral pathogens including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and rotavirus could be effective in reducing the need for treatment, thereby reducing inappropriate antibiotic consumption
Advertisement

The study also revealed that the burden of AMR-linked deaths as a share of total mortality varies widely around the world and is highest in western Africa, followed by eastern Africa, and south Asia.

The report noted serious data gaps in many low-income countries as well as limited testing capacity, inappropriate use, inadequate supplies of more expensive and targeted medicines, poor sanitation and the circulation of substandard and counterfeit drugs.

"AMR is a leading cause of death around the world, with the highest burdens in low-resource settings," said researchers including Christopher J.L. Murray, from IHME.

"Understanding the burden of AMR and the leading pathogen-drug combinations contributing to it is crucial," they added.

The researchers emphasized the need to expand microbiology laboratory capacity and data collection systems to improve understanding of important human health threat.

The team also called for enhanced infection prevention and control, increased vaccination including for bacterial pneumonia, reduced use of antibiotics in farming, cutting inappropriate use in humans such as to treat viruses, and fresh investment to develop newer replacement drugs.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< India Reports 3.33 Lakh Fresh Coronavirus Cases
Mutations Specific to Omicron Variant Discovered >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Fermented Skin Care
Fermented Skin Care
Television Binge-Watching May Boost the Risk of Deadly Blood Clots
Television Binge-Watching May Boost the Risk of Deadly Blood Clots
Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases
Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Drugs Banned in India Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Poor Home Hygiene Linked to Antimicrobial Resistance
Poor Home Hygiene Linked to Antimicrobial Resistance
According to the Global Health Council (GHC) following a risk-based approach to home and community ....
Antimicrobial Resistance Soaring In COVID-19 Pandemic
Antimicrobial Resistance Soaring In COVID-19 Pandemic
According to World Health Organisation (WHO) world is losing its ability to use critically ......
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and ...
Changes Related to COVID-19 Anti-viral Drug Resistance Found
Changes Related to COVID-19 Anti-viral Drug Resistance Found
Genetic analysis of the COVID-19 virus showed that it acquired a genetic change during treatment ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)