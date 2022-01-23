India Reports 3.33 Lakh Fresh Coronavirus Cases

In India in the last 24 hours, 3,33,533 fresh COVID-19 cases and 525 deaths were reported, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare.
With the addition of new deaths, the toll has reached 4,89,409.
The active caseload has jumped at 21,87,205 which constitute 5.57 percent of the country's total positive cases.
Also in the same period, a total of 18,75,533 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 71.55 crore cumulative tests.
More than 13.32 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Sunday morning.
Source: IANS