How Common are Neurological Symptoms in COVID-19 Positive Kids?

To answer this question, the researchers recruited 30 pediatric critical care centers around the world. Of 1,493 hospitalized children, 1,278, or 86%, were diagnosed with acute SARS-CoV-2; 215 children, or 14%, were diagnosed with MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which typically appears several weeks after clearing the virus and is characterized by fever, inflammation and organ dysfunction.The most common neurologic manifestations linked with acute COVID-19 were headache, acute encephalopathy, and seizures, while youths with MIS-C most often had a headache, acute encephalopathy, and dizziness. Rarer symptoms of both conditions included loss of smell, vision impairment, stroke, and psychosis."Thankfully, mortality rates in children are low for both acute SARS-CoV-2 and MIS-C," said Fink. "But this study shows that the frequency of neurological manifestations is high—and it may actually be higher than what we found because these symptoms are not always documented in the medical record or assessable. For example, we can't know if a baby is having a headache."The analysis showed that neurological manifestations were more common in kids with MIS-C compared to those with acute SARS-CoV-2, and children with MIS-C were more likely than those with acute illness to have two or more neurologic manifestations.According to Fink, the team recently launched a follow-up study to determine whether acute SARS-CoV-2 and MIS-C—with or without neurologic manifestations—have lasting effects on children's health and quality of life after discharge from hospital."Another long-term goal of this study is to build a database that tracks neurological manifestations over time—not just for SARS-CoV-2, but for other types of infections as well," she added. "Some countries have excellent databases that allow them to easily track and compare children who are hospitalized, but we don't have such a resource in the U.S."Source: Eurekalert