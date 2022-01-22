About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
New AI-based Test Uses X-rays to Detect COVID-19 Rapidly

by Angela Mohan on January 22, 2022 at 12:03 AM
New artificial intelligence (AI) based test uses X-rays to accurately diagnose COVID-19 quickly.

The testing platform developed by researchers at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus far more quickly than a PCR test which typically takes around two hours.

The technology can help relieve strain on hard-pressed hospitals, particularly in countries where PCR tests.

The technique utilizes X-ray technology, comparing scans to a database of around 3000 images belonging to patients with COVID-19, healthy individuals, and people with viral pneumonia.
It used an AI process known as deep convolutional neural network; an algorithm typically used to analyze visual imagery to make a diagnosis.

According to the research published in the journal Sensors, the technique proved to be more than 98 per cent accurate during an extensive testing phase.

"There has long been a need for a quick and reliable tool that can detect COVID-19, and this has become even more true with the upswing of the Omicron variant," said Professor Naeem Ramzan from UWS, who led the research.

"Several countries are unable to carry out large numbers of COVID-19 tests because of limited diagnosis tools, but this technique utilizes easily accessible technology to detect the virus quickly," Ramzan said.

The researchers noted that COVID-19 symptoms are not visible in X-rays during the early stages of infection, so the technology cannot fully replace PCR tests.

However, it can still play an important role in curtailing the spread of the virus, especially when PCR tests are not readily available.

"It could prove to be crucial, and potentially life-saving, when diagnosing severe cases of the virus, helping determine what treatment may be required," Ramzan said.

The team now plans to expand the study, incorporating a greater database of X-ray images acquired by different X-ray machines models to evaluate the approach's suitability in a clinical setting

.

Source: Medindia
