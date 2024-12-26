Gestational Hypertension Increases Risk of Neurological Disorders

Pregnancy-related hypertension links to migraines, epilepsy, and fatigue, urging better postpartum care.
A recent study published in JAMA Neurology reveals that women who experience gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, or eclampsia during pregnancy face an increased risk of developing neurological disorders in the months and years following childbirth. These disorders include new-onset migraine, headache, epilepsy, sleep disturbances, and mental fatigue (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Gestational Hypertension, Preeclampsia, and Eclampsia and Future Neurological Disorders
Go to source).
Vulnerability Beyond Cardiovascular HealthWhile existing guidelines recommend follow-up care for women with gestational hypertension and preeclampsia due to their heightened risk of cardiovascular disease, this study emphasizes the importance of monitoring neurological symptoms. Women affected by these pregnancy complications appear particularly vulnerable to long-term neurological issues, necessitating broader postpartum care.
Clinical ImplicationsHealthcare providers are urged to screen for and address persistent or emerging neurological symptoms during postpartum visits. Early identification and intervention may prevent worsening conditions and improve the quality of life for this high-risk group.
The study underscores the significance of recognizing these risks to ensure better long-term outcomes for affected women.
This research serves as a reminder for caregivers to consider the full spectrum of health challenges women may face after experiencing gestational complications.
Reference:
- Gestational Hypertension, Preeclampsia, and Eclampsia and Future Neurological Disorders - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/2828349)
