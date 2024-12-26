About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Gestational Hypertension Increases Risk of Neurological Disorders

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Dec 26 2024 11:43 AM
Pregnancy-related hypertension links to migraines, epilepsy, and fatigue, urging better postpartum care.

Gestational Hypertension Increases Risk of Neurological Disorders
A recent study published in JAMA Neurology reveals that women who experience gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, or eclampsia during pregnancy face an increased risk of developing neurological disorders in the months and years following childbirth. These disorders include new-onset migraine, headache, epilepsy, sleep disturbances, and mental fatigue (1 Trusted Source
Gestational Hypertension, Preeclampsia, and Eclampsia and Future Neurological Disorders

Go to source).

Vulnerability Beyond Cardiovascular Health

While existing guidelines recommend follow-up care for women with gestational hypertension and preeclampsia due to their heightened risk of cardiovascular disease, this study emphasizes the importance of monitoring neurological symptoms. Women affected by these pregnancy complications appear particularly vulnerable to long-term neurological issues, necessitating broader postpartum care.

Hypertension During Pregnancy Increases Heart Disease Risk
Women with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP) are at a higher risk for developing heart disease in the later stages of their lives.

Clinical Implications

Healthcare providers are urged to screen for and address persistent or emerging neurological symptoms during postpartum visits. Early identification and intervention may prevent worsening conditions and improve the quality of life for this high-risk group.

The study underscores the significance of recognizing these risks to ensure better long-term outcomes for affected women.

This research serves as a reminder for caregivers to consider the full spectrum of health challenges women may face after experiencing gestational complications.

Reference:
  1. Gestational Hypertension, Preeclampsia, and Eclampsia and Future Neurological Disorders - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/2828349)

Source-Medindia
