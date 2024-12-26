Heart Muscle Can Regenerate After Failure in Artificial Heart Patients

Heart muscle regeneration in artificial heart patients could redefine heart failure treatment.
An international research team has found that heart muscle can regenerate after failure in some patients with artificial hearts. Co-led by Dr. Hesham Sadek of the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, the study suggests new possibilities for treating and potentially curing heart failure (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Current Challenges in Heart Failure TreatmentHeart failure has no cure, though medications can slow its progression. For advanced cases, the only options are transplants or mechanical support like left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), which help pump blood. Unlike skeletal muscles, which can regenerate after injury, heart muscles lose their ability to heal themselves after birth.
“This is the strongest evidence we have that human heart muscle cells can regenerate,” said Dr. Sadek. “It highlights the intrinsic potential of the human heart to heal.”
New Pathways for TreatmentThe study suggests that the inability of the heart muscle to “rest” could be a key factor in its loss of regenerative ability. By targeting molecular pathways involved in cell division, researchers hope to enhance the heart’s capacity to regenerate.
This discovery opens doors to revolutionary treatments, offering hope for millions of heart failure patients. Researchers aim to further explore the mechanisms behind this regeneration to develop therapies that could transform heart failure management.
Reference:
- Can the heart heal itself? New study says it can - (https://healthsciences.arizona.edu/news/releases/can-heart-heal-itself-new-study-says-it-can)
Source-Medindia