Heart-Healthy Diwali: Savor the Festivities, Stay Fit

Diwali Foods ChallengeMost kitchen-made Diwali recipes involve fried, sweets or heavily spiced foods Study Finds Adding Spice to Your Food can Help Cut Down Fat Intake which are cooked in ghee, coconut oil or sugar products. However, these foods can significantly aid in producing unhealthy meal patterns if they are consumed frequently.
For instance, the festival foods such as laddu and jalebi have high content of saturated fats due to the use of frying and condense milk respectively and high sugar levels. If indulging on these constantly then the pressure increases, gradually the risks for diseases such as obesity, high cholesterol levels and even heart disease rise, particularly in the South Asian community.
Health Concerns among the South Asian Ethnic PopulationResearch shows that those from the South Asian origin are more prone to cardiovascular conditions and other metabolic disorders including diabetes at a relatively young age than other people. These precursors include genetic, high carb diet, foods that are rich in saturated fats among others. But during Diwali, therefore when food consumption increases to its peak, it is important to be cautious of these risks (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Celebrating Diwali the Heart-Healthy WayThe bad news is that millions of people are unaware that finding balance between enjoying Diwali and having a healthy meal is possible. This means even if you want to indulge, you don’t have to fill up on the fat or sugar, if you make a few simple changes. Here are some practical tips to make your Diwali healthier without sacrificing taste:
- Reduce Sugar: Instead of common sugar, it is always better to use the natural sweeteners like Jaggery, honey and dry fruits like dates etc. These alternatives give sweetness while having reduced calorie as well as small positive nutrient value.
- Swap Refined Flours: Many Diwali sweets use rava or maida (all-purpose flour) which should be replaced with whole wheat flour, chickpea flour (besan) or moong dal flour respectively. These alternatives preserve more fibre and protein.
- Healthier Oils for Cooking: While these oils – ghee, in particular, and coconut oil – are tasty, they contain a high amount of saturated fat. Substitute marginal quality food products; Opt for organic foods such as olive or canola oil instead of other vegetable oils; fry foods in small portions instead of deep frying.
- Boost Nutrition in Sweets: Include healthy components such as oats, nuts, seeds, and vegetables (carrots, beets) into your confectionery products. For example, date and almond laddus or carrot halwa having less sugar is great tasting and a better choice.
- Smart Snack Choices: For snacks, avoid anything fried like pakoras and namkeen and go for dry roasted moong dal, air fried chiwda or baked snacks instead. Crunchy and delicious, roasted lentils or spiced dry fruits which are lower in fat and a wonderful source of protein and fiber.
Portion Control and Mindful EatingPortion control and mindful eating are approaches towards proper nourishment that restrict portion sizes of foods high in calories, unhealthy fats, sugars, and salt in everyday meals, snacks or dishes.
Festive occasions are always associated with careless consumption and may lead to overeating. They have suggested that one of the best ways through which one can avoid is by taking moderation. Rather than eliminating the use of sweets and fried snacks from your diet, you should take smaller portions and make them last longer. Healthy eating therefore enables you to savor the taste without gulping down too much.
Fitness as a Part of the CelebrationsAnother way of preventing unhealthy indulgence during Diwali is increasing physical activity in equal measure during this festival. To control the calories, the family can join lights activities for example, the family can take a walk after the meals or join traditional dancing.
Diwali is a time of joy, family, and indulgence, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your health. By making small, thoughtful changes to traditional recipes and practicing moderation, you can enjoy a vibrant, flavorful, and healthy Diwali. Balancing tradition with well-being is key to ensuring that this festive season is both enjoyable and heart-healthy for years to come.
Reference:
- Cardiovascular Disease in South Asian Immigrants: a Review of Dysfunctional HDL as a Potential Marker - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9022895/)
Source-Medindia