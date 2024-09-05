About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Genetic Variants Heighten Risk of Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Sep 5 2024 2:33 PM

Accessory conduction pathways in the heart, associated with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, can lead to rhythm disturbances uncovered by a study conducted by deCODE genetics/Amgen in collaboration with researchers from Denmark and the USA. These disturbances are marked by dangerously fast heartbeats and can be life-threatening(1 Trusted Source
Genome-Wide Association Study of Accessory Atrioventricular Pathways

Go to source).

Genetic Variants and Their Impact on Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome

Accessory pathways are present in approximately 0.3% of individuals, though the actual prevalence may be higher since many of these pathways do not produce symptoms that lead to a diagnosis. It is thought that other individual factors can affect the likelihood of experiencing rhythm disturbances in those with accessory pathways.

The results of the genetic study showed that three sequence variants, two in the gene CCDC141 and one in the gene SCN10A, affect the accessory pathways and consequent rhythm disturbances. The variants are common, with frequencies ranging from 3-62%. The variants also associate with increased conduction velocity in the atria, and heart rate regulation, supporting the notion that these factors influence the risk of rhythm disturbances among those with accessory pathways.

While medical therapy can reduce the risk of rhythm disturbances, the only definitive treatment for accessory pathways is to ablate the pathway. This procedure is not without risks, and therefore risk assessment is a key factor in treatment choice. Knowledge about the genetics of accessory pathways and their consequences is limited, but such information could prove useful for risk assessment.

Reference:
  Genome-Wide Association Study of Accessory Atrioventricular Pathways - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/article-abstract/2823101)


