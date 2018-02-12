medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Generation 100 to Study the Physical Activity Pattern of Seniors

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 2, 2018 at 6:24 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

We all know that physical activity benefits our health. A comprehensive study from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), called Generation 100, studied how physical activity can actually prolong our lifespan.
Generation 100 to Study the Physical Activity Pattern of Seniors
Generation 100 to Study the Physical Activity Pattern of Seniors

But merely knowing that exercise yields big health gains doesn't mean much as long as a majority of the elderly are not active enough to achieve these benefits.

In two newly published studies, researchers at NTNU's Cardiac Exercise Research Group (CERG) have identified the kinds of exercise that older adults choose and who is most prone to dropping out of a training program.

"The results could be important to help facilitate increasing activity levels in the elderly. Information about what older adults prefer enables us to tailor exercise programs to appeal to seniors," says Line Skarsem Reitlo. Both research articles are part of her doctoral project.

70 000 exercise logs

Generation 100 is an exercise study that has been underway for five years.

More than 1500 participants between ages 70 and 77 were randomly assigned to one of two exercise groups or a control group. The participants in the two exercise groups undertook moderate or high intensity training sessions twice a week, mostly on their own.

"We read through a total of 70 000 exercise logs from the first year of the study. It turned out that the participants to a great degree managed to train at the prescribed intensity. This is important to know, because it indicates that older people do not need to be monitored to be able to train at high intensity," says Reitlo.

Reitlo is a PhD candidate in NTNU's Department of Circulation and Medical Imaging, which hosts CERG.

Participants were asked to fill out exercise logs documenting how long their workouts lasted, how hard they exercised, what activities they performed, where they exercised, and whether they were training alone or with someone.

The article, recently published in BMC Geriatrics, includes data from the exercise logs of 618 participants in the two Generation 100 exercise groups.

Build more walking trails

Walking was the most popular form of activity in both the moderate and high intensity training groups. In the moderate intensity group, walking represented more than half of the training that people undertook.

"Walking was the most popular activity in the high intensity group as well, but this group included more training in the form of cycling and jogging than participants in the moderate group. Achieving high intensity might have been easier with these types of activity for some participants," says Reitlo.

All the participants preferred training outdoors both in summer and in winter. Altogether, they did almost two-thirds of their workouts outside or in their own neighborhood.

"Their preference for the outdoors indicates that it's important to establish good training areas for our elders. Since walking is the most popular form of exercise, for example, it could be a good idea to create more recreation trails," says Reitlo.

Social, dancing women

"But a lot of seniors find other types of exercise attractive - and we also observed some gender differences. This suggests that we should offer different types of activities so that they meet the needs of as many elders as possible," she says.

One of the differences between older women and men is exercise intensity. Men tend to train with greater intensity, and a higher proportion of their workouts included jogging, cycling and cross-country skiing. Women were more likely to choose dance and walking as activities.

"We also found that older women exercise with others more often than older men do," Reitlo said. "Whereas women chose to train with others for almost 60% of the sessions, men only chose to do this 40% of the time."

Forgetful, unfit dropouts

The second article looks at what distinguishes participants who dropped out of the Generation 100 study. Only 15% of the over 1500 participants quit the program in the first three years, which is a much lower percentage than in most previous studies with older participants.

"Dropout from exercise programs is a challenge. But even at start-up you can pick up on which seniors may be prone to dropping out of a training program, so that they can be followed up on and motivated a bit more," says Reitlo.

Older adults with memory loss and less education have a greater likelihood of quitting a training program, according to the results from Generation 100. The physical fitness and activity level of the participants before the study started was also crucial.

"Individuals who were physically active for fewer than 30 minutes a day were almost twice as likely to drop out from the study within three years as those who were more physically active. Low grip strength and poor fitness are other characteristics that make elders more likely to discontinue a training program," says Reitlo.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Health Insurance for Senior Citizens in India

An insight into the health insurance schemes and policies as promoted by the Government.

Secret Weight Loss Tips for the Elderly

Elderly are prone to gaining weight easily due to a slowdown in the body's basal metabolic rate. It takes longer for the elderly to digest food as compared to the young.

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

Workout Pain

Whether you’re getting prepped for a marathon or a fitness enthusiast, physical activity is essential. Workout pain is often unavoidable but it is important to recognize the type of pain.

More News on:

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Workout Pain 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps

Finafloxacin for Treating Ear Infection

Health Benefits of Willow Bark
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive