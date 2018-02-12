medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Winter Skin Care Tips That You Cannot Afford To Miss

by Rishika Gupta on  December 2, 2018 at 8:05 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Don't let your skin reach its breaking point this winter. Learn the correct way of taking care of your skin and stay happy always. There are a few tips on hair care also.
Winter Skin Care Tips That You Cannot Afford To Miss
Winter Skin Care Tips That You Cannot Afford To Miss

Winter demands extra care of skin and hair, and hence it is important to take care of basic rituals like bathing in lukewarm water or minimizing the use of shampoo.

Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training at The Body Shop India, and Neena Chopra, Director-Beauty and Technical, Just Herbs, shared skin and hair care tips to keep in mind during the cold season.

Tips for Skin:
  • Bath in lukewarm water: Hot showers and baths always feel good in the winter, but try to use lukewarm water when you can, particularly while washing your face or hands; it prevents the loss of oils from the skin and maintains the hydration levels of skin.
  • Apply moisturizer on damp skin: Applying moisture on wet skin helps seal that dampness into the skin. Wet skin helps to trap water in your surface cells, gives skin a nice "dewy" look and helps prevent evaporation by locking the moisture for long hours.
  • Exfoliate: It's very important to slough off dead cells in the winter as moisture can't get in if the dead cells are too plentiful. Choose the right scrub to exfoliate your skin before using the moisturizer for better results.
  • Drink water: In winter we often drink less water and tend to drink hot drinks like tea and coffee. Water plays a major role in keeping your skin cells hydrated, reducing the risk of chapping and peeling. It removes impurities from the body, which, when not well hydrated, can come through via your pores, causing blemishes.
  • Use natural products: Natural products are always good for the skin, use products rich in oils like sesame oil, castor oil, almond oil infused with pacifying herbs like bala, Ashwagandha, Shatavari, tulsi that helps your body to restore nourishment and the associated skin conditions like lack of tone or lustre, rough patches, chapped and cracked lips etc. Mace (javitri) an excellent source of lignans and Moringa oil, rich in the much needed essential fatty acids possess unmatchable skin rejuvenating properties.


Tips for hair
  • Minimize the use of shampoo: Shampoo cleanses dirt and products from your hair, but excess use of it can drain the natural oil from your scalp that leaves your hair rough, frizzy and results in hair fall. Use a shampoo that contains no chemical ingredients only once or twice a week for softer and healthier hair.
  • Oiling: In winter due to dry air and cold weather, our hair and scalp become more frizzy and increases the chance of dandruff. A good oil and hot oil massage can replenish the loss of moisture and natural oils, giving your scalp and hair sufficient nourishment. This will add on a healthy shine as well.
  • Use conditioner: In winter it's important to lock the moisture. Conditioners help in locking the moisture. Try for deep conditioning once a week or even twice, provided the time can be managed. A moisturizing hair mask can make a world of difference in the winter.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Perfect Winter Skin Care Tips for Men

Winter is almost here. Your regular skin care routine may not be quite enough to protect your skin from the cold weather and dry winds. So, here are a few winter skin care tips every style-conscious men should follow this Winter.

Perfect Winter Skin Care Routine for Different Skin Types

Winter is almost here. As the weather gets colder, it may wreak havoc on your skin. So, get ready to say no to dry, flaky, oily or itchy skin by following these smart skin care routine this Winter.

Essential Lip and Hand Care Tips That You Should Follow This Winter

If you don't want to deal with chapped lips and dry skin this winter season, here are a few lip care and skin care routine tips you can try to keep your skin winter ready.

Winter Chill: Take Care of Your Skin With Handy Hints

Experts have revealed top tips to take care of your skin this winter season.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Skin Care Skincare Tips Dermatomyostitis 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps

Finafloxacin for Treating Ear Infection

Health Benefits of Willow Bark
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive