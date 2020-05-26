by Colleen Fleiss on  May 26, 2020 at 12:07 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Gene Variants Associated With Problematic Drinking Discovered
Twenty nine (29) genetic variants that are linked to problematic drinking have been identified by Yale University School of Medicine researchers and reported in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

"The new data triple the number of known genetic risk loci associated with problematic alcohol use," said Yale's Joel Gelernter, the Foundations Fund Professor of Psychiatry and professor of genetics and of neuroscience, who is the senior author of the multi-institutional study.

The study includes genome-wide analysis of people of European ancestry contained in four separate biobanks or datasets. The researchers looked for shared genetic variants among those who met criteria for problematic alcohol use, including alcohol use disorder and alcohol use with medical consequences. These disorders are major contributors to a wide variety of medical problems worldwide.


The analysis found 19 previously unknown independent genetic risk factors for problematic alcohol use, and confirmed 10 previously identified risk factors.

The meta-analysis of biobank data also included information on genetic risk factors for several psychiatric disorders. This information allowed researchers to study shared genetic associations between problematic drinking and disorders such as depression and anxiety.

They also found genetic heritability of these variants was enriched in the brain and in evolutionarily conserved regulatory regions of the genome, attesting to their importance in biological function. Using a technique called Mendelian randomization, they were able to investigate how one genetically influenced trait affects another genetically linked trait.

"With these results, we are also in a better position to evaluate individual-level risk for problematic alcohol use," Gelernter said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Alcohol Addiction and Women
Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.
READ MORE
Quiz on Alcohol
Alcohol consumption for recreation and relaxation has become a universal culture. But do you think you know enough about this drink - Take this quiz and find ...
READ MORE
Alcohol Self Screening Test
Take this anonymous self-test to evaluate your alcohol consumption and determine if your drinking pattern poses a risk for hazardous health conditions.
READ MORE
Types of Alcohol
Information about the different types of alcoholic beverages, its production and tips on serving alcohol.
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseAlcohol Addiction and WomenWeaver Syndrome