New Type of Laser Makes Eye Surgery Simpler

‘New study reveals the potential to make soliton lasers useful for biomedical applications.’

The scientists have achieved this remarkable result by returning to a simple laser technology that is common in telecommunications, metrology and spectroscopy. These lasers use an effect known as soliton waves, which are waves of light that maintain their shape over long distances. Solitons were first identified in the early 19th century, not in light but in water waves in the industrial canals of England."The fact that soliton waves in light maintain their shape means they are excellent for a wide range of applications, including telecommunications and spectrometry," said lead author Dr Antoine Runge from the School of Physics."However, while lasers producing these solitons are simple to make, they do not pack much punch. A completely different - and expensive - physical system is required to produce the high-energy optical pulses used in manufacturing."Co-author Dr Andrea Blanco-Redondo, Head of Silicon Photonics at Nokia Bell Labs in the US, said: "Soliton lasers are the most simple, cost-effective and robust way to achieve these short bursts. However, until now, conventional soliton lasers could not deliver enough energy.This research builds on earlier work established by the team at the University of Sydney Institute for Photonics and Optical Science, which published its discovery of pure-quartic solitons in 2016.A new law in laser physicsIn a normal soliton laser, the energy of light is inversely proportional to its pulse duration, demonstrated by the equation E = 1/τ. If you halve the pulse time of the light, you get twice the amount of energy.Using quartic solitons, the energy of light is inversely proportional to the third power of the pulse duration, or E = 1/τ3. This means if your pulse time is halved, the energy it delivers in that time is multiplied by a factor of eight."It is this demonstration of a new law in laser physics that is most important in our research," Dr Runge said. "We have shown that E = 1/τ3 and we hope this will change how lasers can be applied in the future."Establishing this proof of principle will enable the team to make more powerful soliton lasers. Dr Blanco-Redondo said: "In this research we produced pulses that are as short as a trillionth of a second, but we have plans to get much shorter than that.""Our next goal is to produce femtosecond duration pulses - one quadrillionth of a second," Dr Runge said. "This will mean ultra-short laser pulses with hundreds of kilowatts of peak power." Professor De Sterke said: "We hope this type of laser can open a new way to apply laser light when we need high peak energy but where the base material is not damaged."Source: Eurekalert