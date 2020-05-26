by Colleen Fleiss on  May 26, 2020 at 12:20 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Type of Laser Makes Eye Surgery Simpler
New soliton laser has the potential applications in eye and heart surgery or the engineering of delicate materials, said researchers.

The Director of the University of Sydney Institute of Photonics and Optical Science, Professor Martijn de Sterke, said: "This laser has the property that as its pulse duration decreases to less than a trillionth of a second, its energy could go through the roof.

"This makes them ideal candidates for the processing of materials that require short, powerful pulses. One application could be in corneal surgery, which relies on gently removing material from the eye. This requires strong, short light pulses that do not heat and damage the surface." The research is published today in Nature Photonics.


The scientists have achieved this remarkable result by returning to a simple laser technology that is common in telecommunications, metrology and spectroscopy. These lasers use an effect known as soliton waves, which are waves of light that maintain their shape over long distances. Solitons were first identified in the early 19th century, not in light but in water waves in the industrial canals of England.

"The fact that soliton waves in light maintain their shape means they are excellent for a wide range of applications, including telecommunications and spectrometry," said lead author Dr Antoine Runge from the School of Physics.

"However, while lasers producing these solitons are simple to make, they do not pack much punch. A completely different - and expensive - physical system is required to produce the high-energy optical pulses used in manufacturing."

Co-author Dr Andrea Blanco-Redondo, Head of Silicon Photonics at Nokia Bell Labs in the US, said: "Soliton lasers are the most simple, cost-effective and robust way to achieve these short bursts. However, until now, conventional soliton lasers could not deliver enough energy.

This research builds on earlier work established by the team at the University of Sydney Institute for Photonics and Optical Science, which published its discovery of pure-quartic solitons in 2016.

A new law in laser physics

In a normal soliton laser, the energy of light is inversely proportional to its pulse duration, demonstrated by the equation E = 1/τ. If you halve the pulse time of the light, you get twice the amount of energy.

Using quartic solitons, the energy of light is inversely proportional to the third power of the pulse duration, or E = 1/τ3. This means if your pulse time is halved, the energy it delivers in that time is multiplied by a factor of eight.

"It is this demonstration of a new law in laser physics that is most important in our research," Dr Runge said. "We have shown that E = 1/τ3 and we hope this will change how lasers can be applied in the future."

Establishing this proof of principle will enable the team to make more powerful soliton lasers. Dr Blanco-Redondo said: "In this research we produced pulses that are as short as a trillionth of a second, but we have plans to get much shorter than that."

"Our next goal is to produce femtosecond duration pulses - one quadrillionth of a second," Dr Runge said. "This will mean ultra-short laser pulses with hundreds of kilowatts of peak power." Professor De Sterke said: "We hope this type of laser can open a new way to apply laser light when we need high peak energy but where the base material is not damaged."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Astigmatism
Astigmatism is a refractive error of the eye, which causes blurred or distorted vision. Astigmatism is one of the most common vision problems.
READ MORE
Cardiopulmonary Bypass
Cardiopulmonary bypass is a technique which allows performing open heart surgical procedures in a bloodless and motionless field.
READ MORE
Quiz on Eye Cancer
The eye is composed of several different types of tissues. Thus, cancer of the eye can be of a number of types. See how much you know about eye cancer by taking this ...
READ MORE
Allergy Eye Drops
Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.
READ MORE
Floppy Iris Syndrome
Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery.
READ MORE
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Routine Eye Examination
A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patient’s eyes.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Otitis MediaNervous TicLASIK SurgeryEyeVisionLASIK Surgery FactsAllergy Eye DropsRoutine Eye ExaminationQuiz On Eye DonationFloppy Iris Syndrome