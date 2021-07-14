Gene Mutation Among Schizophrenia Patients Characterized

‘NRXN1 is a gene present at the cellular junction that connects two nerve cells to communicate efficiently. Losing one copy of this neurexin-1 causes a deficit in neural communication among schizophrenia patients.’

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, received cell specimens from schizophrenia patients who lack NRXN1 gene copy. They first converted the specimen to stem cells and then into functional neurons. For comparison purposes, they have also created human neurons with one less copy of the NRXN1 gene from embryonic stem cells.Studies were conducted to examine how did these patients' brains look like early on. Pak said, "Losing one copy of the neurexin-1 gene somehow contributes to the etiology or the disease mechanism in these schizophrenia patients. It causes a deficit in neural communication."The team is now continuing its research to analyze the molecular basis of synaptic dysfunction in schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders.Source: Medindia