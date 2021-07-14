Earlier Use of Heparin Helps Prevent Death Among COVID Patients

The usage of blood thinner medications could halt thromboinflammation among Covid patients and help curb the risk of disease development and death. Researchers from the Larner college of Medicine at the University of Vermont and St. Michael's Hospital have reported this as per the findings of the International RAPID Trial.



Thrombosis with associated inflammation is called thromboinflammation. Patients with severe COVID-19 infection seem to develop heightened inflammation and abnormal clotting in the blood vessels. This can create dangerous lung injuries or even death.

‘Heparin is a medication that helps prevent clot formation. Therapeutic heparin reduced the risk of all-cause mortality by 78 percent in COVID patients.’

The primary clinical outcomes including ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, or death were monitored up to 28 days.



Based on the outcomes, Michelle Sholzberg, first author and co-principal investigator of the study said, "While we found that therapeutic heparin didn't statistically significantly lower incidence of the primary composite of death, mechanical ventilation or ICU admission compared with low dose heparin, the odds of all-cause death were significantly reduced by 78 percent with therapeutic heparin."



The study gathered support via Defence Research Development Canada, St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, and St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation. "We believe that the findings of our trial and the multiplatform trial taken together should result in a change in clinical practice for moderately ill ward patients with COVID-19," added Sholzberg.







Source: Medindia The team examined the efficacy of administering a therapeutic full dose of heparin versus a prophylactic low dose to moderately ill patients admitted to hospital wards with COVID-19.Based on the outcomes, Michelle Sholzberg, first author and co-principal investigator of the study said, "While we found that therapeutic heparin didn't statistically significantly lower incidence of the primary composite of death, mechanical ventilation or ICU admission compared with low dose heparin, the odds of all-cause death were significantly reduced by 78 percent with therapeutic heparin."The study gathered support via Defence Research Development Canada, St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, and St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation.Source: Medindia

The current study sought to investigate the potential use of blood thinner medications in reducing the COVID-19 disease complications based on the primary outcomes that included ICU transfer, mechanical ventilation or death.