by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 14, 2021 at 8:12 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Earlier Use of Heparin Helps Prevent Death Among COVID Patients
The usage of blood thinner medications could halt thromboinflammation among Covid patients and help curb the risk of disease development and death. Researchers from the Larner college of Medicine at the University of Vermont and St. Michael's Hospital have reported this as per the findings of the International RAPID Trial.

Thrombosis with associated inflammation is called thromboinflammation. Patients with severe COVID-19 infection seem to develop heightened inflammation and abnormal clotting in the blood vessels. This can create dangerous lung injuries or even death.


The current study sought to investigate the potential use of blood thinner medications in reducing the COVID-19 disease complications based on the primary outcomes that included ICU transfer, mechanical ventilation or death.


The team examined the efficacy of administering a therapeutic full dose of heparin versus a prophylactic low dose to moderately ill patients admitted to hospital wards with COVID-19. The primary clinical outcomes including ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, or death were monitored up to 28 days.

Based on the outcomes, Michelle Sholzberg, first author and co-principal investigator of the study said, "While we found that therapeutic heparin didn't statistically significantly lower incidence of the primary composite of death, mechanical ventilation or ICU admission compared with low dose heparin, the odds of all-cause death were significantly reduced by 78 percent with therapeutic heparin."

The study gathered support via Defence Research Development Canada, St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, and St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation. "We believe that the findings of our trial and the multiplatform trial taken together should result in a change in clinical practice for moderately ill ward patients with COVID-19," added Sholzberg.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Deep Vein Thrombosis
A blood clot (thrombus) in the deep venous system of the leg leads to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT is a major cause of morbidity and mortality.
READ MORE
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Risk Calculator
Is your movement restricted for a prolonged duration due to surgery or other reasons? Are you prone to excessive clotting of blood? Find out your risk for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) using this calculator.
READ MORE
Anticoagulants
Anticoagulants prevent the clotting of blood in our body. They are administered orally or via injection.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a complication that results from a block in the main artery supplying the lungs
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Death FactsBereavementAnticoagulantsPulmonary EmbolismGreen FungusPost-COVID Syndrome