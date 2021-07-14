by Jayashree on  July 14, 2021 at 5:35 PM Research News
Nose Drops to Protect Against Meningitis
Nose drops containing genetically modified friendly bacteria remain in the nose and trigger an immune response that protect against meningitis.

Researchers from University of Southampton were the first to introduce these harmless bacteria into the noses of healthy volunteers via nose drops.

The results of the study published in the journal Science Translational Medicineshow that they produced strong immune response against bacteria that cause meningitis and also long-lasting protection.


Meningitis occurs in people of all age groups but affects mainly infants, young children and the elderly. Meningococcal meningitis, is a bacterial form of the disease causing 1,500 cases a year in the UK and can lead to death few hours after the symptoms start.

Around 10% of adults carry N. meningitidis in the back of their nose and throat with no signs or symptoms. It can invade the bloodstream and lead to life-threatening conditions including meningitis and blood poisoning ('septicaemia).

The 'friendly' bacteria Neisseria lactamica (N. lactamica) also lives in some people's noses naturally. By occupying the nose, it protects from a severe type of meningitis by acting against its close cousin Neisseria meningitidis (N. meningitidis).

The new study data shows that nose drops of N. lactamica prevented N. meningitidis from settling in 60% of participants by effectively displacing N. meningitidis.

N. meningitidis' key weapon is a 'sticky' surface protein that holds the cells lining the nose. By inserting a copy of the gene for this protein into N. lactamica's DNA can help in acting against meningitis.

Apart from inducing a stronger immune response, those modified bacteria stayed longer for at least 28 days, with most participants (86%) still carrying it at 90 days without any adverse symptoms.

Dr Jay Laver, Senior Research Fellow in Molecular Microbiology at the University of Southampton, commented: "Although this study has identified the potential of our recombinant N. lactamica technology for protecting people against meningococcal disease, the underlying platform technology has broader applications.

This study shows that we can potentially adapt the antigens in our bacteria to combat a multitude of infections that enter the body through the upper respiratory tract.

In addition to the delivery of vaccine antigens, advances in synthetic biology using a genetically modified bacteria to manufacture and deliver therapeutics molecules in the near future.

This new promising way of preventing life-threatening infections, without drugs is an approach that can be critical in the face of growing antimicrobial resistance.



Source: Medindia

