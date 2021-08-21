by Hannah Joy on  August 21, 2021 at 10:20 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapies Impact Obesity Among U.S. Transgender Individuals
Transgender people who are taking gender-affirming hormone therapy need to be monitored by the physician for changes in body weight, body mass index (BMI) and other complications, reveals a new study.

Gender-affirming hormone therapy is the bedrock of medical therapy for many transgender and gender diverse individuals.

Some adult transgender individuals decide with their health care provider to start hormone therapy - testosterone for transmasculine people and generally a combination of estrogen and antiandrogens for transfeminine people - specifically for the physical and psychological effects these hormones produce, including changes to the voice, skin, facial and body hair and body composition.


However, in the context of the global obesity epidemic, little is known about obesity rates and weight changes in adults treated with gender-affirming hormone therapy.

In a new study published in the International Journal of Obesity, researchers led by Michael S. Irwig, MD, an endocrinologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), conducted the largest and longest observational study to date, using multiple body weight measurements among a racially and ethnically diverse population of gender diverse individuals treated at an academic medical center and non-profit community health center in Washington, D.C.

The findings suggest that transgender patients taking gender-affirming hormone therapy should be monitored for changes in body weight, body mass index and for complications that may accompany high body weight, such as cardiovascular disease.

"Our study is the first to describe the associations between gender-affirming hormone therapy and body weight changes for at least 2 years, and to compare the rates of underweight, normal weight, overweight, obesity and severe obesity using measurements taken before and after hormone treatment," said Irwig, director of Transgender Medicine at BIDMC.

"Because high body weight and obesity are so common in our society, clinicians may forget to address this important issue with their patients and miss opportunities to lower their risk for cardiovascular disease and cancer."

In a longitudinal study following 470 transgender and gender diverse individuals, Irwig and colleagues recorded patients' baseline body weight and body mass index (BMI) upon initiation of gender-affirming hormone treatment and monitored participants' weight and BMI at follow-up clinical visits for up to 57 months, or nearly five years.

Among the transmasculine group, mean body weight increased by 2.35 kilograms (kg) or more than 5 pounds within two to four months of starting gender-affirming hormone therapy, and weight continued to increase beyond 34 months. Before initiating hormone therapy, 39 percent of transmasculine participants were obese - on par with the general population in the United States. That figure that climbed to 42 to 52 percent after treatment began.

Among the transfeminine group, mean body weight remained stable for nearly two years after initiating gender-affirming hormone therapy, and then began to increase - particularly in those younger than 30 years old.

At baseline, 25 percent of individuals in this group met the definition for obesity, a rate that did not change significantly within the first year of gender-affirming hormone therapy. However, the researchers did observe an increase in body weight in transfeminine people undergoing gender-affirming hormone therapy beyond 12 months.

"The weight gain in transmasculine individuals is consistent with previous studies, and testosterone is the most likely reason for the weight gain, as it occurred so soon after initiating therapy," said Irwig. "Among transfeminine individuals, the onset of weight gain so long after initiating therapy indicates that gender-affirming hormone therapy is playing less of a role in weight gain."

More research is needed to identify other factors that contribute to weight gain and obesity, Irwig said, as well as to evaluate weight gain and obesity rates among larger numbers of transgender individuals from different racial and ethnic backgrounds, and to compare weight changes linked to different formulations of estrogen and testosterone.

Additionally, more long-term studies are needed to see how hormone-associated weight changes may affect clinical outcomes such as heart disease and cancer in transgender individuals undergoing gender-affirming hormone therapy.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Transgender Individuals More Likely to be Autistic: Study
Transgender and gender-diverse individuals are much more likely to be autistic when compared to individuals who identify themselves with the sex assigned at birth.
READ MORE
Transgender Men and Cancer Diagnosis
A new study found that transgender men were twice as likely as cisgender (that is, not transgender) men to have gotten a cancer diagnosis.
READ MORE
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityBulimia NervosaBody Mass IndexLiposuctionBattle of the BulgeDiabesityHunger Fullness and Weight ControlDiet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight LossDiabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages