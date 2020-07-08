Transgender Individuals More Likely to be Autistic: Study

The team used five different datasets, including a dataset of over 500,000 individuals collected as a part of the Channel 4 documentary 'Are you autistic?'.In these datasets, participants had provided information about their gender identity, and if they received a diagnosis of autism or other psychiatric conditions such as depression or schizophrenia. Participants also completed a measure of autistic traits.Strikingly, across all five datasets, the team found that transgender and gender-diverse adult individuals were between three and six times more likely to indicate that they were diagnosed as autistic compared to cisgender individuals.While the study used data from adults who indicated that they had received an autism diagnosis, it is likely that many individuals on the autistic spectrum may be undiagnosed.As around 1.1% of the UK population is estimated to be on the autistic spectrum, this result would suggest that somewhere between 3.5.-6.5% of transgender and gender-diverse adults is on the autistic spectrum.Dr Meng-Chuan Lai, a collaborator on the study at the University of Toronto, said:Transgender and gender-diverse individuals were also more likely to indicate that they had received diagnoses of mental health conditions, particularly depression, which they were more than twice as likely as their cisgender counterparts to have experienced. Transgender and gender-diverse individuals also, on average, scored higher on measures of autistic traits compared to cisgender individuals, regardless of whether they had an autism diagnosis.Dr Varun Warrier, who led the study, said:The study investigates the co-occurrence between gender identity and autism. The team did not investigate if one causes the other.Professor Simon Baron-Cohen, Director of the Autism Research Center at Cambridge, and a member of the team, said:Source: Eurekalert