FSSAI Flags ‘100% Claims` as Misleading, Urges Food Brands to Comply

FSSAI ramps up monitoring of food claims to ensure transparency and protect consumers amid industry changes.

Regulations Demand Truthful and Clear Food Claims

FSSAI’s Call for Transparency and Fairness

Thehas issued a stern advisory to food businesses cautioning them against the use of the term “100%” on food labels, packaging, and promotional materials. The warning comes amid growing concerns that such claims mayIn its advisory released, FSSAI highlighted an increasing trend among food manufacturers and marketers to use “100%” claims, despite the term not being defined or recognized under the current Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, or the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018. “The use of ‘100%’ can be misleading to consumers, giving a false impression of absolute purity or superiority of a product,” the regulator noted, urging food business operators (FBOs) to avoid such claims to ensure consumer clarity and confidence.FSSAI reminded all food businesses that under existing regulations, any food claims must be truthful, clear, and not misleading. The advisory referencedThe regulator expressed concern that “100%” claims might not only confuse consumers but also unfairly undermine other manufacturers, potentially creating a marketplace where misleading information distorts buying decisions.To safeguard consumer interests and maintain fairness in the food industry,This directive reinforces FSSAI’s commitment to upholding transparency in food labelling and enabling consumers to make informed and confident choices based on accurate information. The advisory follows a recent incident where FSSAI challenged Dabur’s claim of “100% juice,” describing it as a violation of food safety laws — further underscoring the regulator’s strict stance on misleading advertisements. As the food industry evolves and consumer awareness grows, FSSAI continues to strengthen its efforts to monitor and regulate food claims, ensuring the market remains fair and trustworthy for all stakeholders.Source-Medindia